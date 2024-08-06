New artisan chocolate café and shop opens in Glasgow

The artisan chocolate shop uses artisanal chocolate made locally right here in Glasgow

A new artisanal chocolate café and shop has opened in Glasgow City Centre this Summer.

Glasgow chocolate maker Bare Bones Chocolate opened their first shop on King’s Court back at the end of May, filling the last empty unit on the once dead but not buzzing courtyard space behind Trongate.

The new shop is open 7 days a week, from 10.30 - 5.30 Monday to Friday, 11-7 on Thursday, and 11-4 on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to being able to grab bean-to-bar artisanal chocolate in all kinds of varieties, Glaswegians will be able to nab artisanal bare bones hot chocolate or an iced chocolate milk.

The small-batch single-origin chocolate was started 5 years ago back in 2018. The process sees chocolate produced from cacao beans with raw unrefined cane sugar and a bit of cocoa butter, no additives or flavourings or added, giving the name Bare Bones.