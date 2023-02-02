The dog-friendly cafe on the canal comes prepared with free doggy biscuits and water too!

The Whisky Bond – a commercial hub for creative businesses in North Glasgow – has become home to the new Canal Café, open to both tenants and the public.

Serving coffees, cakes, hot food, paninis and bloomer breads, The Canal Café is located in the dog-friendly waterside workspace, which is home to a growing community of Glasgow creatives, including: Brand Calibre, Glasgow Sculpture Studios, Chunk and Emu Bands.

The Whisky Bond’s Fiona MacFadyen, said: “The brand new Canal Café is a fantastic addition to The Whisky Bond, as it will serve not only the people working in the building, but is also open to the public.

“We’re situated right on the canal side on a popular walking route, close to a community of houseboats, so the Canal Café will be a lovely place to pop in, see what’s happening at The Whisky Bond and explore our interesting location, which is only minutes from the City Centre. The café will also be a great place for our tenants to meet and collaborate, something the Whisky Bond has become well-known for.”

Being situated on the canal is an attraction for dog walkers, and operator Liz Davis assures the cafe is dog-friendly, with plenty of free doggy biscuits and water for canine companions.

The canal cafe has opened at The Whisky Bond in North Glasgow

