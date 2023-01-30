The top 5 best ‘greasy spoon’ cafes across Glasgow for the morning after

The landscape of Glasgow has changed so much over the years - once upon a time it felt like you could get a cheap and cheerful Scottish breakfast on the corner of any street - nowadays we’ve got a much broader culinary landscape, but that doesn’t stop us from yearning for a roll, square sausage and tattie scone from time to time.
Not to put down the boujee restaurant concepts like Six by Nico or the up-market breakfast/lunch fusions at eateries like The Brunch Club - but nothing cures a hangover quite like a full Scottish breakfast from one of Glasgow’s many cafe establishments.
The Hyndland Cafe
Don’t let the fancy exterior fool you - this is no hipster brunch spot (although it does offer afternoon tea packages) - The Hyndland Cafe has been around in the community in some way or another serving filled rolls for over 100 years.
Breakfast is served all day, and you can get a full breakfast for just £8.50 - and plenty of hot drinks as well. Reviewers tend to complement the cafes hot chocolate and takeaway coffees. You can find The Hyndland Cafe in
Guido’s Coronation Restaurant
Just off Trongate, under a rail bridge towards Gallowgate - you can find Guido’s Coronation Restaurant. Now you would be forgiven for thinking this is little more than a chippy - it certainly gives off that vibe - but the Coronation offers so much more than that.
You can also get traditional Scottish breakfast at traditional Scottish prices from £4 for regular, and £6.45 for a ‘mega-breakfast’ - presumably for when you’re feeling mega-rough. Rolls from as little as £1.50 for a single or £2.55. Breakfast is served 9.30am to 2pm - although if you have a lie-in and miss that window of opportunity, you can treat yourself to a fish & chips breakfast instead - yay!
Joanna Goodbite
A two-minute walk from George Square in the heart of Strathclyde student city you can find Joanna Goodbite, faithfully seving the rough students of Strathclyde for over 10 years.
Featuring a make-your-own sandwich counter - this might suit the late-risers - with home-cooked deli meats and freshly baked breads. But that’s not what we’re interested in here, how’s their breakfast?
You can get a full ‘The Works’ breakfast for £9.50, single rolls from £2.80, doublers from £3.50, and even the fabled trebler for £3.95 - to be attempted by only the hungriest tradesmen in Glasgow.
Star Bar
Hardly a cafe, more of a pub, but the point still stands - you can get an unreal 3 course breakfast / lunch from the pub for the low low price of £4.
Originally the price was set at £3, as it was time immemorial, but the cost of living crisis came down hard on the Southside pub, forcing them to increase their price. Still, it’s an incredible price for some pretty decent grub.
The classic meal is: soup for starter, pie and peas for mains, and a choice of desserts.
University Cafe
The University Cafe has been keeping hungry students fed since 1918.
It earned world-wide fame when it hosted American chef Anthony Bourdain, who brought his Parts Unknown series to Glasgow almost a decade ago, but it’s been popular with Glaswegians for over a century.
It’s a slice of local history, with a menu and appearance that haven’t changed much in decades - and we’re glad it hasn’t.
You can get a breakfast from £5.30 with rolls from as little as £1.90.