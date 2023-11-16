The new venue and bar opens under the Hielanman's Umbrella tomorrow, Friday November 17

Platform, a multi-room bar, restaurant and events space opens its sophisticated new split-level lounge bar and restaurant, Platform 1 tomorrow (Friday, November 17).

The opening is complete with a timely brand new festive cocktail menu and a new winter programming that includes free activities, live local music and exciting events.

Opening officially from 12 until late tomorrow (Friday, November 17), Platform 1 will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm until late.

The Argyle St venue has undergone a transformation of its Victorian railway arches to create a new contemporary café bar lounge that houses a mezzanine adorned with Chesterfield sofas, button backed leather armchairs, spacious booths and tall tables. Alongside a striking brass and gold gantry bar with forest green tiles.

Platform 1's opening is perfectly timed to coincide with the festive season, offering a brand-new Christmas cocktail menu and a wide selection of craft beers and spirits. Signature sips include an indulgent hazelnut white Russian, a cranberry and orange margarita, alongside hot chocolates, mulled wine and a hot Bounty with Bacardí coconut, chocolate, whipped cream with a dusting of cocoa powder.

From the kitchen, guests can enjoy small plates, and stone baked pizzas, fresh from their talented team of chefs led by Jules McGuire.

Platform will also be inviting guests and friends to join them for a very busy events season as they announce a jam packed winter schedule.

This week the venue was bought over by national events management company, Camm & Hooper, as it prepares to open the new bar. For more information and to explore Platform 1, visit their website.

1 . The Split Level Lounge Bar @ Platform 1

2 . Ambient lighting @ Platform 1

3 . Chesterfield sofas @ Platform 1

4 . Platform 1 Bar