New grazing restaurant opens in Shawlands this weekend

A new restaurant, offering Glasgow’s first dine-in grazing experience, opens in Shawlands tomorrow.

Owner Matt Poole inside Olive Boardz.

What is Olive Boardz: Olive Boardz, at 259 Kilmarnock Road, offers hand-crafted edible designs for customers to graze on.

What food does it offer: There is a wide range of locally-sourced food, including Scotland’s finest George Mews Cheese, breads from a local bakery and fresh fruit and vegetables.

When does it open: The restaurant has a soft launch today, for friends, family and the public to get the first experience of Olive Boardz.

Then, on Saturday, it opens. Those hoping to drop in will have to wait, though - it is almost fully-booked for most of the day.

Where did the idea come from: Explaining the idea behind Olive Boardz, owner Matt Poole said: “We lived in London for six years and what Shawlands is missing, and what Glasgow is missing, is brunch places. It’s a bring your own bottle, catch up with your mates, and enjoy a really cool atmosphere.”

Matt started the Olive Boardz idea a year-and-a-half ago, when he lived in London, originally operating as a takeaway service. It was when he moved to Scotland that he got the chance to turn his idea into a restaurant.

The Olive Boardz in Shawlands.

“I’ve always seen the Olive Boardz going into a restaurant-style business,” he said. “Nobody has ever done this type of thing before. Every board that comes out will be Instagrammable, really wow. People are eating with their eyes with us. It’s not just three slices of cheese and a couple of crackers.

“I’ve always been a massive host at home, loved having people over for food. People have always said I’m very creative with this. In London this is quite a big thing, there are a lot of places doing it. I looked at it and thought I could do it.”