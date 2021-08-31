4 new restaurants and bars opening in Glasgow in September

Glasgow boasts some of the best restaurants and bars in the UK, with a thriving food and drink sector.

The new Abandon Ship bar and restaurant.

There is something for everyone, from delicious Italians to tasty Thai food.

And in September more bars and restaurants will be added to Glasgow’s already packed collection of amazing venues.

Here are five new bars and restaurants opening in Glasgow next month.

1. Olive Boardz

Described as Scotland’s ‘first grazing dine-in restaurant’, this Shawlands eatery will be hosting an open house on September 3, before officially opening the next day.

The restaurant will offer selections of hand-crafted edible designs for customers to graze on. The focus is on locally-sourced food, including George Mews Cheese and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Find out more HERE.

2. Roberta’s

The Italian has taken over the former Iberica unit on St Vincent Street.

Roberta’s Neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke wood fired oven, and pasta dishes will be highlights of the menu.

Roberta’s will be open daily for lunch and dinner from mid September, although no opening date has been announced yet.

Find out more HERE.

3. Abandon Ship

The long-awaited arrival in the city marks the second Abandon Ship bar opening for the MacMerry 300 Group - whose first Abandon Ship Bar opened in Dundee in 2019.

Specialising in Americana soul food that’s bursting with flavour, guests can expect imaginative small plates from their kitchen alongside juicy burgers, mouthwatering Southern-style wings, as well as original cocktails and craft beers from their team of top bartenders.

It is due to open its doors on Mitchell Street on September 17.

Find out more HERE.

4. 63rd + 1st

Located on Bothwell Street, the new cocktail bar and restaurant seats 135 in a large but neatly designed restaurant, lounge, bar area. An additional 24 covers are available in its outdoor dining area.

It will be taking bookings from September 8, ahead of an opening on the 24th.

The menu is inspired by the street food scene in Manhattan and celebrates the personality and principles of iconic classic cocktails, quality eclectic food and legendary atmosphere.

Find out more HERE.