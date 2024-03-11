Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Chinese Street Food restaurant is set to open in Glasgow this year.

Sweet and Sour is the newest restaurant coming to Bothwell Street, occupying the unit at 9 Bothwell Street formerly fitted out by Japanese restaurant, Panko. Popular for their Katsu curries, the restaurant shut down last year in 2023.

You can find the new Chinese street food restaurant right at the beginning of Bothwell Street - directly adjacent from Glasgow Central Station and near other popular lunch spots like Piece and Bao.

While little information is available online, office workers, commuters, and Glaswegians around the city centre can expect the restaurant to open this year, as both the restaurants website and socials tease that it will open 'soon'.