Glasgow is aflush with new openings across all sectors and corners of the city this Summer - we put together this list so you know what to expect, and the best new spots you need to visit.
All sites listed have just opened in the last month or so, or are set to open very soon, and span all different types of cuisine, as well as different food and drink offering from across the world.
If you’re heading out this weekend, make sure to stop in at least one of these spots in the city.
Take a look below as we explore all the new openings you need to see in Glasgow this Summer 2024.
1. Popeyes - Sauchiehall Street
In a move that is set to divide Sauchiehall Street, Popeyes is moving in across the road from McDonalds. Right up the road from Jollibee, and around the corner from KFC. The new Popeyes will open on July 5, where the first 50 in the queue will have the chance to win some fantastic prizes including limited edition Popeyes sneakers created in partnership with local trainer experts BoxFresh. The first 3 lucky people in the queue will also win free Popeyes for a year. | Supplied
2. Central Café - Glasgow Central Station
Central Café opened on the Hope Street / Argyle Street corner unit underneath the Hielanman’s Umbrella on June 26. Commuters, Glaswegians, and tourists can all grab hot drinks like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate as well as snacks like bagels, sandwiches, pastries, and salads too. In the evenings you'll be able to enjoy cocktails too! | Contributed
3. Greggs - Argyle Street & Paisley Road West
A new Greggs has opened on 340 Argyle Street, as well as at 2123 Paisley Road West. | Google Maps
4. Sano Pizza - Bell Street
Popular Finnieston pizza restaurant Sano are set to open a new restaurant in the Merchant City. | Declan McConville
