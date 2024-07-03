1 . Popeyes - Sauchiehall Street

In a move that is set to divide Sauchiehall Street, Popeyes is moving in across the road from McDonalds. Right up the road from Jollibee, and around the corner from KFC. The new Popeyes will open on July 5, where the first 50 in the queue will have the chance to win some fantastic prizes including limited edition Popeyes sneakers created in partnership with local trainer experts BoxFresh. The first 3 lucky people in the queue will also win free Popeyes for a year. | Supplied