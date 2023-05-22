New ‘premium’ Berlin kebab restaurant opens in the Merchant City

Kebabs, but not as we know them!

A new kebab restaurant serving ‘authentic German kebabs’ has opened in the city centre.

The new sit-down Berlin-inspired kebab restaurant offers ‘premium meats, fresh salad and veg, fluffy hot breads baked in store and all put together exactly to your liking.’

It’s almost like a subway for kebabs with a casual restaurant feel - you can build your kebabs with all the ingredients you so please. Takeaway is also an option.

You choose your bread, your protein and your toppings and the expert chefs put it all together in front of you. It’s not just kebabs that are customisable, other menu items like loaded fries can be changed to your liking too.

Der Berliner manager CarolAnn Cassidy said: “This is a new concept for the city and it’s one people seem to be really embracing.

All ingredients are locally sourced - from lamb to beef to chicken - with vegetarian offers on the go as well.

“We opened just at New Year as a soft launch and have been tweaking everything about our products, our food and our venue to get it absolutely right since then.

Der Berliner has officially opened with high-end kebabs in the Merchant City!

“That’s where we are now and we want to show people how good kebabs can be – this is healthy, nutritious food which is the mind-blowing thing for most as it’s the exact opposite of the usual image of a kebab here.

“We are really proud of our food and the response from people so far has been incredible.”

Kebabs come with lamb, chicken, beef, falafel, veganer or mixed, with two toppings and two sauces for £10.50.

Also at the restaurant you can grab a range of German beers which are hard to find anywhere else in Glasgow - as well as cocktails and soft drinks.

It is open now in the heart of Merchant City – bringing a little bit of Berlin to the dear green place.