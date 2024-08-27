New retro community café opens in Motherwell's oldest building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Studio Café has now opened in Motherwell - offering a retro experience in the North Lanarkshire town in 2024

A new retro café catering to the community opened in Motherwell’s oldest building last week, Monday August 19.

The Studio Café is one of few themed cafes in North Lanarkshire - and was opened as a social enterprise within the B-listed South Dalziel Historic Building, a former church turned council-run venue in Motherwell just across from the Civic Centre.

Initially envisioned as a space for older people and for those living with dementia - the walls are adorned with old movie posters, featuring icons of the 20th century from different parts of pop culture back in the day from Johnny Cash to Star Wars to Greece.

The idea is that the old retro café surroundings will spark memories and conversations amongst guests - many of whom will now live alone, or struggle with recollecting the past.

It’s more than just some old posters on the wall, care has been given in all aspects of design - from the colour scheme to the padded bar / counter reminiscent of those found in the 60s and 70s to the projector casting old concerts on to a drop down screen. Guests also have access to a record player, with a selection of some of the biggest albums across all genres in the 20th century.

The padded counter / bar at The Studio Café in South Dalziel Historic Building in Motherwell. | The Studio Cafe

Operator Ricardo Conte spoke on the opening, he said: “It’s a bit of a Cinderella story really, it’s been nerve-wrecking dropping my job and cutting off that weekly wage, but it’s a labour of love and it’s turned out to be a fantastic venture so far.

“I’ve been the chef here in the venue for a while - helping out with weddings, events and stuff - but when the opportunity to re-open the café came up, I knew I had to jump at it.

“Pre-covid the old café was bit twee, a simple place for ladies to come in and knit, and I wanted to expand the idea quite a bit, something a little less ordinary, but still something that could resonate with the community.

“I wanted to bring three of my biggest passions together: food, music, and old movies - and I knew all of that would appeal to the older community here in Motherwell - especially for the folks that have nowhere to go.”

Despite being aimed at the older community, Ricardo has seen some major interest from the younger crowd at the café who attend youth classes at the historic building, who seem to be drawn to the different, eclectic nature of the place.

A view of some of the retro posters on the walls at the studio café | The Studio Cafe

Ricardo continued: “That experience with the younger crowd really opened my eyes to see that this café isn’t just for older people but for everybody and anybody really. Anyone that loves music or loves old movies. I like the idea of just trying to get folk out of their homes - inevitably they’ll end up talking to someone from what they’re seeing on the walls or from the concerts projected on the big screen.

“Having worked in hospitality for so long, I can tell you that for many people the only social interaction they could have all day is the chat they have with staff over the counter at the chippie. That interaction is so important - for older people especially it can get so lonely. There’s nothing worse for me than seeing people sit alone at plastic corporate tables at chain restaurants - I like to think I’m bringing something a lot more stimulating for the community - something they can take home with them.

“We want to provide a venue where people can enjoy simple but beautiful food, none of its frozen, all from fresh.”

The Knickerbocker Glory on the menu at The Studio Café | Contributed

It’s not just in design or atmosphere that the Studio Café brings retro vibes to Motherwell - the menu also hopes to remind Motherwell residents of the past, with items like Knickerbocker Glory and Ice Cream Floats.

Traditional Italian pizza is the star of the menu, with a massive range of toppings available - and even ‘breakfast pizza’ on offer in the morning.

Ricardo concludes: “So far the café has been an absolute joy, getting to hear the stories of all the people that come in and form some real connections with folk.

“It’s a lovely venture and I’m so glad that we did it. Right now we just want to grow, and we want the community to grow with us.”