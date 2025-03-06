New Subway sandwich shop opens in popular Glasgow city centre commuter spot
Big news for fans of both sandwiches and buses this week in Glasgow as Subway - the American franchise sandwich shop - has opened a brand new outlet within Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow’s city centre.
It’s one of the last vacant outlets in the transport hub to be filled with an occupant, following on from the recent opening of Costa Coffee late last year in the adjacent unit.
Commuters in town will now be able to get their hands on prepared sandwiches when alighting or embarking upon their bus journey. This will be the 55th Subway sandwich shop to open within Glasgow’s city boundaries, if the website listing Subway locations is to be believed.
Opening times for the sandwich shop remain unclear at this moment, though it’s likely to follow operating hours in nearby Subway locations, opening at 8am and closing at 9pm, with differing hours on weekends.
This opening follows the announcement in November of last year that Buchanan Bus Station is set to receive its first major upgrade and makeover in over 45 years.
This upgrade will be undertaken by AtkinsRéalis, the same engineering firm who carried out the recent works on Glasgow Queen Street Station, and Ayr Station with Network Rail.
Chris Crombie, technical director for architecture at AtkinsRéalis said: “The Buchanan Bus Station has long been a central transport hub for the city of Glasgow. But it needs to be fit for purpose for the future which requires a new vision for its role both as a bus station to enable transport links, and as a destination in itself.
“The updated Buchanan Bus Station will play an important role in helping SPT to deliver its goals of improving service levels, sustainability, and safety of the transport system.”
The new Subway shop opening in Buchanan Bus Station is proof that Buchanan Bus Station has become an attractive location for investors post-Covid, following a multi-year span of vacant units and general underutilisation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.