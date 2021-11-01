New vegan taco company in Glasgow offering taco boxes from Saturday

A new vegan taco company based in Glasgow is offering its first deliveries from Saturday.

Tacos De Casa is using traditional Mexican recipes, but with a vegan twist - and you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home.

What is Tacos De Casa?

Using traditional Mexican recipes and ingredients, including Mole and Al Pastor, taco flavour combinations have been curated by its own chefs, but with a vegan twist.

The company is offering four different taco boxes - including Pasilla Mushroom & Aubergine, Seitan Al Pastor and Tofu Mole.

Everything is cooked fresh in house, from blue corn tacos to homemade seitan.

The taco kits are 100 per cent vegan, and all of the packaging is either recyclable or compostable. They will also be delivered around Glasgow by bike courier.

How do I order from Tacos De Casa?

The taco kits can be ordered through its website and will be delivered by bike couriers on set delivery days.

Delivery information can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages (@tacosdecasa).