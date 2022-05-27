An opening date has been confirmed for a new city centre restaurant.

As we reported earlier this year,the team behind Hooligan and Eighty Eight have are set to open Scamp, a new location in the city centre.

Where and when? Scamp will be located at 26a Renfield Street and will open on 3 June.

What’s on the menu? Scamp will bring the same seasonal small plates and big flavours customers have come to expect from both Eighty Eight and Hooligan, with a focus on sustainable, quality seafood.

The menu features a range of seafood-focused snacks, such as scallop toast with satay and kaffir lime, fish skin crackling, and Cumbrae oysters with pineapple and jalapeno.

Dishes include langoustine scampi with lemon and chipotle ketchup, BBQ spiced monkfish on the bone with bhuna sauce and sea bream ceviche with strawberry and elderflower dashi.

Head chef Craig Maclennan said: “With Hooligan being wine-focused and Eighty Eight vegetarian led, we wanted to create a space that was seafood led, with a focus on open charcoal cooking. We want to keep our dishes light, fun and most importantly, tasty. We’re all about big flavours, modern techniques and sustainability.”

To celebrate the launch of Scamp on Friday 3rd June, the team is putting on an extra special offer. Customers who dine at Scamp over the opening weekend will receive 25% off their food bill - but this offer will only be available until Sunday 5th June, so don’t miss out.