Plans submitted to open at new Pizza Hut in Glasgow

A new Glasgow Pizza Hut could open in Cardonald if a planning application gets the go-ahead.

There are plans to transform an empty shop into the restaurant and hot food takeaway at Hillington Road South.

A planning document said the “unit has now been let to Pizza Hut” and the “proposed development” would operate from 7am to 12 midnight.

A supporting document lodged on behalf of SRA Ventures said: “This proposal represents a viable opportunity to bring a prominent and vacant unit back into active use in the community, a tenant has been secured for the property and this change of use is necessity to meet their operational requirements.”

It added: “The site is also in a beneficial position in that it is accessible by all modes of transport (nearby residents can easily walk to the unit) and there is car parking directly adjacent to the unit for any visitors who require it.”

A planning application has been lodged this month by SRA Ventures to change the use of the unit to a hot food takeaway and carry out alterations to make new entrances. Permission has already been granted to use the former retail premises for a restaurant.

The ground floor unit sits alongside a bookmakers, newsagents and pharmacy and has dedicated parking.

The supporting document from agent Graham And Sibbald said the plan would “bring into use a long-term vacant unit, which has been formally marketed for over 12 months since August 2020.”

The statement added: “It has been demonstrated that this is an appropriate development and meets the relevant requirements of the planning policies and supplementary guidance. It is therefore requested that planning permission should be granted for this proposal.”