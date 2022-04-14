The Easter weekend is nearly here, bringing with it differing opening times for stores and pharmacies across the whole of the UK.
Knowing the opening times of pharmacies near your can put your mind at ease, and help you stay organised for the weekend ahead.
So, what are the operating hours for pharmacies across Glasgow?
Here is a list of the most central stores and their operating hours across the Easter bank holiday.
When are the bank holidays ?
This year Easter Sunday falls on 17 April, and people will have the chance to enjoy two bank holidays surrounding it, giving them a four day weekend.
Good Friday is a bank holiday and falls on 15 April, and the Monday after Easter will also be a bank holiday, falling on 18 April.
What are the opening times for pharmacies on the bank holiday weekend?
Here’s a list of the major pharmacies, and their operating hours this coming weekend.
Times may differ due to last minute changes, so it is recommended to check directly with your local store.
Boots
Glasgow Sauchiehall Street
200 Sauchiehall Street, 200 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G2 3EN
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5:30pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 11am - 5pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 11am - 5pm
Glasgow Buchanan Galleries
220 Buchanan St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 2GF
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 10am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 6pm
Glasgow Central Station
Central Station, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 3SQ
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 9am - 6pm
Glasgow Charing Cross
494-498 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G2 3LW
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
Glasgow St Enoch Square
55 St. Enoch Sq, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 4LZ
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 10am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 6pm
Glasgow Crown Street
155 Crown St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G5 9XT
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 9am - 6pm
Glasgow Argyle Street
1278 Argyle St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G3 8AA
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
Glasgow 693 Great Western Road
693 Great Western Rd, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G12 8RA
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5:30pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
If your local store is not included in this list, you can use the Boots store locator to find out the opening times for the nearest pharmacy to you.
Lloyds
Lloyds Pharmacy does not have any current opening times for their bank holiday weekend schedule.
However, these are the most central Lloyds pharmacies in Glasgow, and their usual operating hours. Lloyds does warn that these may differ and that the opening hours will be updated throughout the weekend.
To keep up to date with the latest opening times you can visit the Lloyds Pharmacy store locator.
190 Crown Street, Glasgow, UK, G5 9ZR
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8:30am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
127-135 Great Western Road, Glasgow, UK, G4 9AH
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
201 Abercrombie Street, Glasgow, UK, G40 2DA
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
186/188 Abercromby Street, Glasgow, UK, G40 2RZ
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8:30am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed
26 Bridgeton Cross, Glasgow, UK,G40 1BW
- Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed