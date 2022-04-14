Stores across the UK will be operating on different opening hours due to the Easter bank holidays this weekend.

The Easter weekend is nearly here, bringing with it differing opening times for stores and pharmacies across the whole of the UK.

Knowing the opening times of pharmacies near your can put your mind at ease, and help you stay organised for the weekend ahead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what are the operating hours for pharmacies across Glasgow?

Here is a list of the most central stores and their operating hours across the Easter bank holiday.

When are the bank holidays ?

This year Easter Sunday falls on 17 April, and people will have the chance to enjoy two bank holidays surrounding it, giving them a four day weekend.

Good Friday is a bank holiday and falls on 15 April, and the Monday after Easter will also be a bank holiday, falling on 18 April.

What are the opening times for pharmacies on the bank holiday weekend?

Here’s a list of the major pharmacies, and their operating hours this coming weekend.

Times may differ due to last minute changes, so it is recommended to check directly with your local store.

Boots

Boots, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, is one of the pharmacies open in town over the bank holiday period.

Glasgow Sauchiehall Street

200 Sauchiehall Street, 200 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G2 3EN

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5:30pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 11am - 5pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 11am - 5pm

Glasgow Buchanan Galleries

220 Buchanan St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 2GF

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 10am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 6pm

Glasgow Central Station

Central Station, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 3SQ

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 9am - 6pm

Glasgow Charing Cross

494-498 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G2 3LW

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

Glasgow St Enoch Square

55 St. Enoch Sq, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G1 4LZ

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 10am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 10am - 6pm

Glasgow Crown Street

155 Crown St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G5 9XT

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - 9am - 6pm

Glasgow Argyle Street

1278 Argyle St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G3 8AA

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

Glasgow 693 Great Western Road

693 Great Western Rd, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G12 8RA

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 5:30pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5:30pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

If your local store is not included in this list, you can use the Boots store locator to find out the opening times for the nearest pharmacy to you.

Lloyds

Lloyds Pharmacy, Tring

Lloyds Pharmacy does not have any current opening times for their bank holiday weekend schedule.

However, these are the most central Lloyds pharmacies in Glasgow, and their usual operating hours. Lloyds does warn that these may differ and that the opening hours will be updated throughout the weekend.

To keep up to date with the latest opening times you can visit the Lloyds Pharmacy store locator .

190 Crown Street, Glasgow, UK, G5 9ZR

Good Friday, 15 April - 8:30am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

127-135 Great Western Road, Glasgow, UK, G4 9AH

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 5pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

201 Abercrombie Street, Glasgow, UK, G40 2DA

Good Friday, 15 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - Closed

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

186/188 Abercromby Street, Glasgow, UK, G40 2RZ

Good Friday, 15 April - 8:30am - 6pm

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 9am - 1pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed

Easter Monday, 18 April - Closed

26 Bridgeton Cross, Glasgow, UK,G40 1BW