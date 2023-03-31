New-wave, neon, and nightclubs - come back in time with us as we revist Glasgow in 1980

The 1980s was a decade like no other in Glasgow - from the new and trendy nightlife scene opening up, to the sub-cultures emegrging that have been a long-standing feature of Glasgow ever since.

As glamorous and glitzy as the decade was - it was also a time of great civil unrest for Glasgow, quite possibly it was the largest period of mass civil disobedience in the city since Red Clydeside.

Industries were dying out across the UK, Thatcher came to power and for many Glaswegians it felt like the final nail in the coffin for the city. Despite the anxiety, uncertainty, and righteous anger - there was certainly some good times as well, the burgeoning world of synth music influenced the Glasgow nightlife - with the cities first gay club opening at the start of the decade.

Protests, riots, and even Glaswegians openly fighting with police at picket lines was becoming more and more common throughout the decade as Glaswegians grew increasingly frustrated with the Conservative Governement of the time led by Margaret Thatcher.

The scene was set for the decade in its very first year - 1980, an eventful year to say the least. The Singer sewing machine factory at Clydebank was shut-down, and rioting began after the 1980 Scottish Cup Final - when a face-off between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden saw the Hoops walk away 1-0 up - resulting in a riot which ended up causing alcohol to be banned from all sporting events in Scotland.

At the same time, marginalised groups in the city began to come into their own - finding and creating their own spaces - women were permitted to drink at the University of Glasgow’s bar for the first time ever and Colin Barr opened Bennett’s, Glasgow’s first ever gay bar.

Unless otherwise specified, all photos were taken by Simon Clegg in 1980 - enjoy our gallery taking you back in time to Glasgow in the 80’s!

1 . The Western Club Dressed as cowboys and Western characters Dick Gilmour (as Marshall Dillon) ‘arrests’ Jim Webb (as Billy the Kid) in a Paisley Road West club, Glasgow, November 1980. Photo: Brian Stewart

2 . Sir Hugh Casson opens the Hunterian Sir Hugh Casson officially opens the Hunterian art gallery in Glasgow, June 1980 Photo: Donald MacLeod

3 . Bennett’s: Glasgow’s first gay club A hot, sweaty night at Bennetts in Glassford Street, Glasgow, the city's first gay club which was opened by club entrepreneur Colin Barr in 1980. PIC: Colin Barr Photo: Contributed

4 . Bob Marley at The Apollo in Glasgow Bob Marley in July 1980 on the Uprising tour of Europe, which included a night at the Glasgow Apollo. Photo: Monosnaps/Flickr/Creative Commons