Popular East End pub up for two awards to be named as the ‘best bar in Scotland’

The popular East End pub has already won an award this year - and is the running to be named one of the best in the country!

An East End pub in Glasgow has been recognised as one of ‘the best bars in Scotland’ after being named as a finalist in two UK awards.

The Gate, right across the road from the Barrowlands, was recently named as one of Scotland’s finalists and a county winner in the National Pub & Bar Awards, they have also been selected as a finalist in the highly competitive Class Bar Awards.

The National Pub & Bar Awards, known for its rigorous judging process, has named The Gate as a county winner for Scotland. This recognition highlights The Gate’s commitment to excellence in ambiance, service, drinks selection, and customer experience - putting it in the running to be named one of the top bars in Scotland.

The pub will now go head-to-head with other county winners from Scotland and the rest of the UK at the final event in London on June 28, where the overall winner will be announced.

In addition to the National Pub & Bar Awards, The Gate has also been recognised by Class Bar Awards, a prestigious industry award run by Class Magazine.

The pub has been selected as a finalist in the awards, alongside four other bars, including Lucky Liquor, Hey Paul, and Panda & Sons in Edinburgh. The Class Bar Awards are known for celebrating the best of the best in the bar industry, recognizing excellence in creativity, innovation, and customer experience.

The final event for Class Bar Awards is set to take place later this year, where the winners will be announced.

The interior of The Gate - which is nominated for two Scottish Hospitality Awards

Andy Gemmell, owner of The Gate said. “These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are grateful for the support of our Gallowgate community.

“What makes me proud is that each of theses nominations are from different sectors of the industry, we have always set out to be a community pub but with a innovative offering so to be recognised by a pub awards and by Class who celebrate bars that are trailblazers makes it even better.”

For more information about The Gate, visit their website.