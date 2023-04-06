One West End pub and one City Centre pub are in the running for the best pub in Scotland - as well as pubs in Paisley and Gourock!

Two Glasgow pubs have been named as finalists for the Best Pub in Scotland award.

Jinty McGuinty’s and Kitty O’Shea’s have both been named as two of the 19 finalists in the category of Best Pub in Scotland in the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

Both are two of the most popular Irish pubs in the city - and draw in massive crowds on the weekend for their live music sets.

Kitty O’Shea’s can be found on Waterloo Street, right next to Glasgow Central Station

Kitty O’Shea’s on Waterloo Street is an underground pub perfect for stopping in for a quick pint before or after grabbing a train from Glasgow Central Station.

All the different booths are themed and named, from Punchestown, to ‘Under the Stairs, and even to ‘Shed’ - it gives the perfect Irish pub vibe, like you’re sitting in your rural granny’s living room during a particularly rowdy family party.

It was the city centre venue was the first ever Kitty O’Shea’s in what is now a popular Scottish Irish Pub chain, with other Kitty’s pubs in the West End and even over in Edinburgh.

Jinty McGuinty’s can be found on Ashton Lane

Jinty’s was established in 1991 in the heart of Glasgow’s West End on Ashton Lane, and since has become the quintessential Irish bar of Glasgow.

Ask anyone for an Irish bar in Glasgow and Jinty’s is bound to be one of the first they mention - well known for the banterous staff and buzzing punters - the pub remains popular for a reason.

Jinty’s has been named in the UK’s top ten Best Irish Bars as well as being nominated for the best Irish pub in Glasgow - now they’re in the running to win the Best Pub in Scotland Award.

The pub has it’s celebrity fans as well, as Lewis Capaldi was spotted in Jinty McGuinty’s enjoying a Guinness on St Patrick’s Day.

Beloved Glasgow folk singer, George Donaldson, said of Jinty McGuinty’s:”Jinty’s every Sunday night there’s nothing can compare...

“a heart that beats from deep within so old but ever young...

“Glasgow you’re my mother...

“I’m proud to be your son.!

Other pubs around Glasgow in the West of Scotland are also in the running including:

The Old Swan in Paisley

Merlin’s Bar in Motherwell

Cleats Bar in Gourock

The Weston in Kilmaurs

The Brae in Dreghorn

The Chapelton Inn (in Chapelton)

The Clippens Inn in Linwood

Lorimers in Bishopton

