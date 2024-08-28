Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular cocktail bar is set to change locations soon

A popular cocktail bar in Princes Square is set to move to Glasgow City Centre very soon.

The October rooftop cocktail bar has been open in the Buchanan Street shopping centre for 20 years - and is now ready to move a new outlet in Glasgow City Centre.

158 Bath Street is set to be the new host to October, following the announcement made last Sunday, August 25.

Glaswegians expected the bar to open with a new-look on August 30, though unexpected circumstances have seen a delay in the move.

In a post on social media, October wrote: "A Little Update From Us. We’re pressing pause on our big move! After almost 20 years of October, we’ve reflected and decided that it's time for something new.

"While we take some time to think about the evolution of October, the space at 158 Bath Street will be developed into something bigger, better and bolder for you all.

Glasgow's October cocktail bar is set to move to Bath Street after 20 years in Princes Square | October Facebook

"We will therefore not open next Friday, instead you can head to @manukaglasgow for an October weekender, with all the same DJs, tunes and drinks you know and love. Alternatively, you can join our friends at Corinthian Club, with DJs and drinks flowing all the way through until 3am.”