Popular Glasgow Mexican restaurant set to open new Southside premises

Rafa’s will be opening new premises in the Southside of the city.

Mexican restaurant Rafa’s have announced that they will be opening new premises in Glasgow in June called ‘Birria Shop’.

They currently have premises on Argyle Street in the Hidden Lane but will soon be opening a new unit in the Southside on Cathcart Road.

Taking to social media, Rafa’s said: “The menu will be entirely dedicated to all things birria. We will have a couple of sides and desserts. Everything in the shop will be halal.

“We plan to be open within the next two weeks! More info to come.”