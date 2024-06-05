Popular Glasgow Mexican restaurant set to open new Southside premises
Mexican restaurant Rafa’s have announced that they will be opening new premises in Glasgow in June called ‘Birria Shop’.
They currently have premises on Argyle Street in the Hidden Lane but will soon be opening a new unit in the Southside on Cathcart Road.
Taking to social media, Rafa’s said: “The menu will be entirely dedicated to all things birria. We will have a couple of sides and desserts. Everything in the shop will be halal.
The Finnieston Mexican eatery has proved to be incredibly popular in recent years - with queues for the taco takeaway sometimes spilling out of the Hidden Lane.
