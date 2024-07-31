Popular vegan café in Glasgow City Centre shuts permanently
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular vegan café in Glasgow City Centre has closed its doors for the final time this month.
Ushi’s Coffee Corner on 182 West Regent Street marketed itself as a ‘socialist-run’ café and often ran events in the city centre for the local left-wing community before closing its doors for the final time on July 21, 2024.
Back in April, the operators cited financial stress as they contemplated changing operating hours - feeling a ‘strong responsibility’ to keep providing their service following the recent spate of independent businesses in Glasgow shutting down - but after a few months, they made the final decision to close their doors for the last time.
Posting to their Instagram, Ushi’s operators wrote: “thanks so much to all the people who’ve come through over the last few weeks since we announced our closure, we really appreciate it.
“it’s been a tough road and an even tougher decision in choosing to close but it’s the lovely moments with sweet folk that make it. hope to have a few more of those before the end.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.