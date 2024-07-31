Popular vegan café in Glasgow City Centre shuts permanently

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular vegan café in Glasgow City Centre has closed its doors for the final time this month.

Ushi’s Coffee Corner on 182 West Regent Street marketed itself as a ‘socialist-run’ café and often ran events in the city centre for the local left-wing community before closing its doors for the final time on July 21, 2024.

Back in April, the operators cited financial stress as they contemplated changing operating hours - feeling a ‘strong responsibility’ to keep providing their service following the recent spate of independent businesses in Glasgow shutting down - but after a few months, they made the final decision to close their doors for the last time.

