Popular vegan café in Glasgow City Centre shuts permanently

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:45 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 09:53 BST
Ushi’s Coffee Corner on West Regent Street has closed its doors for the final time this month

A popular vegan café in Glasgow City Centre has closed its doors for the final time this month.

Ushi’s Coffee Corner on 182 West Regent Street marketed itself as a ‘socialist-run’ café and often ran events in the city centre for the local left-wing community before closing its doors for the final time on July 21, 2024.

Back in April, the operators cited financial stress as they contemplated changing operating hours - feeling a ‘strong responsibility’ to keep providing their service following the recent spate of independent businesses in Glasgow shutting down - but after a few months, they made the final decision to close their doors for the last time.

Ushi's Coffee Corner on West Regent Street has closed permanently this month | Contributed

Posting to their Instagram, Ushi’s operators wrote: “thanks so much to all the people who’ve come through over the last few weeks since we announced our closure, we really appreciate it.

“it’s been a tough road and an even tougher decision in choosing to close but it’s the lovely moments with sweet folk that make it. hope to have a few more of those before the end.”

