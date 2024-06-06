Pub for sale: Long-running Motherwell pub listed for sale for £150k

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:24 BST
The long-standing Motherwell pub, The Woodcutter, was operated by the same family for over 50 years before being listed for sale

A long-running Motherwell pub was listed for sale last week for an asking price of £150,000.

The Woodcutter on Merry Street in Motherwell is one of the oldest pubs in the former steel town in North Lanarkshire - previously being run by the same family for over 50 years before transferring to the new owner 5 years ago in 2019.

The license for the woodcutter is ‘wet-only’, and boasts a pool table alongside an established beer garden to the rear of the building.

The Woodcutter on Merry Street in Motherwell was listed for sale at the end of May 2024.

The new owner is now moving on to new opportunities, and is hoping to sell the popular pub on - though is willing to lease out to an experienced operator.

You can view the full listing by clicking here.

