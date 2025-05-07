Ashton Lane Ranked: All bars and restaurants on Ashton Lane ranked definitively

Ashton Lane is one of Glasgow’s best known streets and undoubtedly one of the most exciting places to be in the city for tourists and locals alike.

Not every pub and food spot on the street is the same however, and they all accommodate for different tastes. The bustling hospitality hot spot can be a bit overwhelming at the best of times, so let us help you out a bit by ranking all the venues on the street to our very subjective tastes.

Last year, international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out named Glasgow’s West End as one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world.

In their annual 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world list, Time Out wrote: “Glasgow has changed. Whatever bad rep this portside city might once have had, it’s now one of the UK’s most exciting places to be – and nowhere in the city is cooler than the West End.

Here are our favourite spots to visit on Ashton Lane right now.

1 . Jinty McGuinty’s You can enjoy one of the best pints of Guinness in Glasgow's West End down at Jinty's. They've even got new tech now that lasers an image of your choice on to the head of the pint. The future is now Glasgow. | Jinty McGuinty’s

2 . Ubiquitous Chip Ubiquitous Chip has some of the best wine and most curated menus in the city. It's also a great place to grab a casual drink with friends, especially in the Summer on their rooftop bar. | PT

3 . Ramen Dayo With locations in Ashton Lane and on Argyle Street in Finnieston Ramen Dayo is a great option for group lunches. Some of the best ramen you will find in the city, prepared by a team passionate about what they do. Nicely decorated, reminiscent of a Japanese street food restaurant. | Instagram