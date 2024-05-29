Glasgow is pub city - with hundreds of public houses in the city accommodating each and every type of sub-culture. There’s still a place for the classic ‘old-school’ pubs.
You can still find spaces that embrace classic Glaswegian pub culture, and they’re not too hard to find!.
Not that there isn’t a place for stylish gastropubs, hipster hangouts, and fancy restaurants in the city - they should be warmly welcomed, but that’s not to say we should get rid of proper old-school Glasgow pubs. There are classics from every era, from the 17th Century through to the 1970s. They are the kind of neighbourhood locals that you can’t build, they have to evolve (or stay the same!) over time.
So join us as we take a trip down memory lane with us as we look at the top 50 proper old-school pubs still standing in Glasgow.
1. The Griffin - 266 Bath Street
Home to one of the classiest interiors of any Glasgow pub - The Griffin stays true to its 1903 origins
2. The Pot Still - 154 Hope Street
The Pot Still is a proper old school pub on Hope Street. The staff are friendly and are a veritable font of whisky knowledge. Tell them what you like about a whisky and they'll pop your new favourite dram down right in front of you. Their malt of the moment is always fun to check out once in a while too.
3. The Horse Shoe
The Horse Shoe is well known by every Glaswegian - it has the longest bar in Scotland, and frequented by the likes of Christopher Walken and Billy Joel when they come to Glasgow.
4. The Scotia - 112 Stockwell Street
The Scotia is the oldest bar in Glasgow - and it was home to folk legends like Billy Connolly during his time in the Humblebums with Gerry Rafferty. That folk spirit is still alive today.
