Pubs of Glasgow: Two popular traditional old-school Glaswegian pubs listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 4 pubs in and around Glasgow have been listed for sale

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co is are bringing to the market Best Cellars Ltd, a portfolio of four traditional pubs situated across Glasgow and just outside of the city.

The four licensed venues are available as a package or separately. They include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vogue – Rutherglen

The Old Quarry Bar – Rutherglen

The Blackbull – Glasgow (City)

Brechins Bar – Govan

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prominently positioned on the Main Street in Rutherglen, The Vogue Bar is a traditional bar and lounge, and could be considered the busiest and best known of the venues. The Old Quarry is another well-established pub located again in Rutherglen, occupying the ground floor of a tenement property.

Brechin’s Bar in Govan has been listed for sale

The Blackbull is centrally located on Glasgow’s oldest road, High Street, whilst Brechin’s Bar is positioned in Govan, close to the underground and within walking distance from Ibrox Stadium.

Brian Sheldon, Regional Director and Tony Spence, Associate Director at Christie & Co are jointly handling the sale.

Brian Sheldon, comments “Due to the current owner’s retirement, these four Glasgow public houses have been made available for sale either as a package, individually or any part thereof. The sites have been owned and operated as managed public houses for many years and are all currently freehold with individual managers in situ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Bull bar on High Street has been listed for sale