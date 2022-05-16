Rickshaw & Co reveal menu and opening date for new west end restaurant

Rickshaw & Co will open in the west end in June.

Located in west end in the former Hyde cocktail bar, Rickshaw & Co will offer a modern perspective on street food from the bustling food markets of India and Bangladesh.

Set to open on Thursday, June 2, the new 120 cover restaurant and stylish café bar has revealed the colourful cuisine you’ll find on its vibrant Indian and Bangladeshi menus.

Dishes include small plates, fresh tandoori grills, biryanis, salad bowls, wraps, tiffin boxes and larger curries that cater for all dietary requirements including vegan and vegetarian.

Signature dishes on the menu include Pav Bhaji - a street food delicacy from Mumbai. It features homemade bread that’s baked in house, served with a thick delicious vegetable curry.

From their tandoori oven there will be slow cooked charcoaled lamb chops with hot Kashmiri chillies. Paneer Tikka is another must-try. Indian cottage cheese is marinated in a house spice blend with cooling yoghurt and turmeric then charcoaled to lock in flavour.

Goan King Prawn is a speciality. Bangladeshi coastal king prawns are marinated in a signature blend of spices with a mild coconut crema which complements both varieties of rice and bread.

A range of drinks and cocktails will be served from the cafe bar.

Rickshaw co-owner Tushar Ahmed, said:“Our contemporary menu has been created with the aim of bringing people together. Whether you want to catch up with friends or family over a snack and a cocktail or share a lazy lunch or dinner, we’ve got something on the menu for everyone.

“It’s casual, fun and we want people to soak up the flavours and culture we’ve created with inspiration from Bombay to Dhaka.”

Bookings are now open from Thursday, June 2nd. Reservations can be made online.