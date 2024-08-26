Scottish brewery launch 'Buckfast Beer'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Edinburgh-based brewery have announced the return of their Buckfast-inspired sour beer now with a new recipe

An Edinburgh brewery brewery is celebrating the return of their crowd favourite drink: a Buckfast-inspired sour beer.

Having sold 7,000 litres of their first release, sour beer producers, Vault City, have brought back this legendary Buckie brew for thirsty customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vault City’s new release, the Black Grape Buckie V.2, is available to buy online. Paying homage to the tonic wine, this brew is packed with the familiar, nostalgic flavours of sweet stewed fruits, a hint of cough medicine, and the juicy twist of black grapes.

Thiccc Sauce has also launched a BBQ Buckfast Glaze in collaboration with Vault City is available online for £8.

It’s a big flavour for a big night, with 8.3% ABV that’s sure to keep the party going strong. Typically served in ½ or ⅓ pints.

Co-founder Steven Smith Hay added: “We wanted to create a drink that wasn’t just a beer; it’s a cultural phenomenon in a can. “We are thrilled about the reception to our Buckfast-inspired brew. Having sold the equivalent of 15k cans of this first release, we couldn’t ignore the demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to bring a taste of Scottish culture to customers far afield and to cater to those looking for more accessible, funky flavours of sour beer.”

Vault City have launched a Buckfast-inspired sour beer | Contributed

The boundary-pushing brewery based in Portobello is certainly not afraid to experiment with Scotland’s most-loved flavours – this comes after their release of Iron Brew in January, an alcoholic twist on the nation’s favourite fizzy drink.

Just a few weeks ago Vault City released the DDF Caterpillar Cake Imperial Stout, an ode to Scotland’s sacred deep-frying heritage.

Vault City’s creative concoctions see their beers now available in more than 20 countries and over 250 bars. The Edinburgh brewer is also stocked in Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for their boundary-pushing drinks like Strawberry Banana Milkshake, Raspberry Blueberry Bubblegum, and Jaffa Cakes, Black Grape Buckie V.2 the newest addition to the Vault City roster.

With the recent purchase of a new brewery that can churn out over 10 million litres of beer annually, Vault City is set to become a household name. Adding industry titans Luca Lorenzoni and Martin Monro to the team has only bolstered their creative prowess, helping craft beer lovers get their hands on these unique, modern sours.

To learn more about Vault City Brewing, and to explore their extensive range of modern sour beers, visit vaultcity.co.uk