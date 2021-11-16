Team behind Le Petit Cochon announce shock closure

The bistro style restaurant and bar has closed down.

What’s happening? Le Petit Cochon, located on Radnor Street in the west end close to Kelvingrove Park, has closed for good.

The independently-owned neighbourhood wine bar and bistro, which opened in 2019, was popular for brunch and dining, and ran a successful Pig Out at Home kit during lockdown.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on their social media, the team wrote: “It is with great sadness & a heavy heart that today we announce the closure of Le Petit Cochon.

“We would like to thank our wonderful customers, many who have become great friends, our amazing staff for building Le Petit Cochon with us & our fantastic suppliers. Unfortunately our business has been hit by the worst of times, but we have also had the best of times.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to have you all through our doors over the past few years. Thank you for your support & custom and we hope to see you one day again in the future.”