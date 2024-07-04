TRNSMT have partnered with street food festival organisers Big Feed to provide festival-goers with a number of food options over the weekend.

With a week left to go, we wanted to provide you with a sneak peek into the best scran available on Glasgow Green over the TRNSMT weekend.

To make navigating the food offering easier, TRNSMT has provided a detailed map with pins to locate all your favourite vendors. Plus, all menu prices are readily available on the TRNSMT app for quick access.

Festival goers can secure 10% off most food vendors by arriving early:

Friday & Sunday: 12pm - 2pm

Saturday: 11am -1pm

1 . Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies If festival goers are in need of a sugar rush, chunky baked cookie dough stuffed to the brim with caramel, chocolate, mallow and more is happily provided by Chulo's. | Contributed

2 . BASE Pizza Base provides authentic Italian woodfired pizza, giving festival goers the chance to get some thick crust pizza. | Contributed

3 . Mac Love A festival classic and ideal for anyone looking for a cheesy fix, Mac Love provides hearty mac n cheese pots freshly made on-site. Mac Love offers spicy Mexican, meaty or classic Mac n Cheese, along with options of loaded Mac hot dogs and nachos. | Contributed