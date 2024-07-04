TRNSMT have partnered with street food festival organisers Big Feed to provide festival-goers with a number of food options over the weekend.
With a week left to go, we wanted to provide you with a sneak peek into the best scran available on Glasgow Green over the TRNSMT weekend.
To make navigating the food offering easier, TRNSMT has provided a detailed map with pins to locate all your favourite vendors. Plus, all menu prices are readily available on the TRNSMT app for quick access.
Festival goers can secure 10% off most food vendors by arriving early:
- Friday & Sunday: 12pm - 2pm
- Saturday: 11am -1pm
1. Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies
If festival goers are in need of a sugar rush, chunky baked cookie dough stuffed to the brim with caramel, chocolate, mallow and more is happily provided by Chulo's. | Contributed
2. BASE Pizza
Base provides authentic Italian woodfired pizza, giving festival goers the chance to get some thick crust pizza. | Contributed
3. Mac Love
A festival classic and ideal for anyone looking for a cheesy fix, Mac Love provides hearty mac n cheese pots freshly made on-site. Mac Love offers spicy Mexican, meaty or classic Mac n Cheese, along with options of loaded Mac hot dogs and nachos. | Contributed
4. Mam's Thai Kitchen
For a hearty and warming meal, look no further than Mam’s Thai Kitchen. From traditional Pad Thai, Beef Mamasan Curry or Chicken Satay, there’s something delicious to fuel you through the festival. | Contributed
