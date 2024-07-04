TRNSMT food 2024: The 9 best street food vendors you need to try at TRNSMT Festival this summer

Published 4th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST

Where’s the best place for food at TRNSMT? There’s so many options, we’ve helped narrow it down to the 9 best street food spots you can find on Glasgow Green during the festival

TRNSMT have partnered with street food festival organisers Big Feed to provide festival-goers with a number of food options over the weekend.

With a week left to go, we wanted to provide you with a sneak peek into the best scran available on Glasgow Green over the TRNSMT weekend.

To make navigating the food offering easier, TRNSMT has provided a detailed map with pins to locate all your favourite vendors. Plus, all menu prices are readily available on the TRNSMT app for quick access.

Festival goers can secure 10% off most food vendors by arriving early:

  • Friday & Sunday: 12pm - 2pm
  • Saturday: 11am -1pm
1. Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies

If festival goers are in need of a sugar rush, chunky baked cookie dough stuffed to the brim with caramel, chocolate, mallow and more is happily provided by Chulo's. | Contributed

2. BASE Pizza

Base provides authentic Italian woodfired pizza, giving festival goers the chance to get some thick crust pizza. | Contributed

3. Mac Love

A festival classic and ideal for anyone looking for a cheesy fix, Mac Love provides hearty mac n cheese pots freshly made on-site. Mac Love offers spicy Mexican, meaty or classic Mac n Cheese, along with options of loaded Mac hot dogs and nachos. | Contributed

4. Mam's Thai Kitchen

For a hearty and warming meal, look no further than Mam’s Thai Kitchen. From traditional Pad Thai, Beef Mamasan Curry or Chicken Satay, there’s something delicious to fuel you through the festival. | Contributed

