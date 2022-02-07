The Cathcart restaurant has teamed up with Love Seafood for the giveaway.

What’s happening? Those born in the Year of the Tiger will be in with a chance to enjoy a discounted or free seafood meal at The Real Wan in Cathcart thanks to a collaboration between the restaurant and Love Seafood.

In Chinese culture, “birth years” are considered unlucky, but that’s certainly not the case at The Real Wan as Love Seafood is offering anyone born in the Year of the Tiger 25%, 50% or 100% off their food bill on Wednesday 9 February.

Lea Wu Hassan

How it works: If ordering a seafood dish, diners will be asked to choose a lucky red envelope containing a voucher, mirroring the red envelopes traditionally used to gift money to friends and family during Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year is a festival typically celebrated in China and other Asian countries that begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar. Seafood is often enjoyed during celebrations as the word fish, which is pronounced as 'yu' in Chinese, signifies abundance, and is a sign of prosperity.

Year of the Tiger birth years: The Year of the Tiger takes place every 12 years, so birth dates will be: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 or 2010 etc.

The Real Wan is a family run Chinese Street Food restaurant, owned by Lea Wu Hassan. Lea made the move from home cook to business owner in October 2020, and The Real Wan has built a reputation as one of the best examples of authentic Chinese cooking to be found in Glasgow.

If you were born in the Year of the Tiger all you have to do is head along to the restaurant on Wednesday 9 February. Red envelopes are available while stocks last.

How to book: To book your table, click here. For more Lunar New Year recipe inspiration visit the Love Seafood website.

Lea said: “In Chinese culture, your birth year is considered one of the most unlucky of your life, so it’s a fun idea to turn that around and ask just how lucky can you be.

“Seafood plays such an important role in Chinese cooking, especially during the Lunar New Year. We’re excited to invite our customers in to join our celebrations and perhaps try a new seafood dish.”

Greg Smith, Head of Marketing at Love Seafood added: “Seafood is popular across many cultural celebrations and key calendar events such as Lunar New Year.