Pubs of Glasgow: The top 50 old-school traditional classic Glasgow pubs you need to visit

Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 12:04 BST

Here’s your list of the best classic, traditional Glasgow pubs still standing in the city today.

Glasgow is pub city - with hundreds of public houses in the city accomodating each and every type of sub-culture. There’s still a place for the classic ‘old-school’ pubs.

Spit and sawdust, lager and football - take us back to the days when Glasgow pubs were Glasgow pubs, where you could walk into any pub in the city and stumble out with a few new pals.

The days when the hard working men and women of Glasgow would drink, laugh and sing together in their locals - with ne’er a worry except waking up for their shift the next morning.

You can still find spaces that embrace classic Glaswegian pub culture, if you look hard enough.

Not that there isn’t a place for stylish gastropubs, hipster hangouts, and fancy restaurants in the city - they should be warmly welcomed, but that’s not to say we should get rid of proper old-school Glasgow pubs. There are classics from every era, from the 17th Century through to the 1970s. They are the kind of neighbourhood locals that you can’t build, they have to evolve over time.

So join us as we take a trip down memory lane with us as we look at the top 50 proper old-school pubs still standing in Glasgow.

The Three Judges is a Glasgow institution - well-known over the years for its friendly expert staff with a wide range of lagers, ales, and stouts

1. The Three Judges

The Three Judges is a Glasgow institution - well-known over the years for its friendly expert staff with a wide range of lagers, ales, and stouts | Contributed

Since 2007 , there have been reports of the Scotia Bar being haunted by a former landlord who died in the cellar. There are also reports of two other spirits; Willy sits in a room, while 'Annie' has apparently contacted a visiting medium.

2. Scotia Bar - Stockwell Street

Since 2007 , there have been reports of the Scotia Bar being haunted by a former landlord who died in the cellar. There are also reports of two other spirits; Willy sits in a room, while 'Annie' has apparently contacted a visiting medium. Photo: TSPL

The Old Toll Bar is a must-visit - it retains it’s historic and stunning Victorian interior built in 1860

3. Old Toll Bar

The Old Toll Bar is a must-visit - it retains it’s historic and stunning Victorian interior built in 1860 | Old Toll Bar

Opened in 1962 - the traditional West End pub has proved popular to this day

4. The Doublet

Opened in 1962 - the traditional West End pub has proved popular to this day | The Doublet

