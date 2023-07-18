Glasgow is pub city - with hundreds of public houses in the city accomodating each and every type of sub-culture. There’s still a place for the classic ‘old-school’ pubs.

Spit and sawdust, lager and football - take us back to the days when Glasgow pubs were Glasgow pubs, where you could walk into any pub in the city and stumble out with a few new pals.

The days when the hard working men and women of Glasgow would drink, laugh and sing together in their locals - with ne’er a worry except waking up for their shift the next morning.

You can still find spaces that embrace classic Glaswegian pub culture, if you look hard enough.

Not that there isn’t a place for stylish gastropubs, hipster hangouts, and fancy restaurants in the city - they should be warmly welcomed, but that’s not to say we should get rid of proper old-school Glasgow pubs. There are classics from every era, from the 17th Century through to the 1970s. They are the kind of neighbourhood locals that you can’t build, they have to evolve over time.

So join us as we take a trip down memory lane with us as we look at the top 50 proper old-school pubs still standing in Glasgow.

Check our other classic pub lists below for:

1 . The Three Judges The Three Judges is a Glasgow institution - well-known over the years for its friendly expert staff with a wide range of lagers, ales, and stouts | Contributed

2 . Scotia Bar - Stockwell Street Since 2007 , there have been reports of the Scotia Bar being haunted by a former landlord who died in the cellar. There are also reports of two other spirits; Willy sits in a room, while 'Annie' has apparently contacted a visiting medium. Photo: TSPL

3 . Old Toll Bar The Old Toll Bar is a must-visit - it retains it’s historic and stunning Victorian interior built in 1860 | Old Toll Bar