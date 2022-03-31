Traditional treats including haggis pakora and Irn Bru bon bons return to Lidl stores

Traditional Scottish treats will make a return to Lidl stores from today (31 March).

Lidl is set to take customers on a trip down memory lane as it unveils its special in-store Scottish Larder promotion, featuring a range of the nation’s most nostalgic treats.

Showcasing some much-loved favourites from Scots’ childhood, products on offer for a limited time only include Oor Wullie’s Braw Chew Bars, Bell’s Scotch Pies and Sliced Scotch Dumpling.

Haggis pakora is one of the traditional treats on offer at Lidl

Meanwhile, those looking for something a little more contemporary will enjoy the Spicy Macaroni Cheese, Vegan Scotch Pies, Haggis Pakoras, Mrs Tilly’s Tablet Popcorn and Irn-Bru Bon Bons.

The Lidl event also features other iconic Scottish producers, including Mackie’s, Graham’s The Family Dairy and Simon Howie.

Lidl’s Scottish Larder week launches today (March 31) across all of Scotland’s stores while stocks last.

A select list of the products available includes: