British Pie Week is this week, and what better way to celebrate than grabbing a pie from the best places Glasgow has to offer.

Pies are a British cultural staple (image: Adobe)

Monday 7 March marked the start of British Pie Week.

The humble pie is one of the most versatile cuisine’s on the menu, sweet or savoury, there’s something that will take your fancy.

It has become a staple of British cuisine, and some of the establishments across Glasgow offer some of the best pies across the whole of the UK.

So where are some of the best places in Glasgow to grab a pie this week?

Pie-Pie

This establishment has made a name for offering an amazing menu including some of the best pies you can get your hands on in Glasgow.

Pie-PIe is open seven days a week, meaning you could grab yourself a treat every day of British Pie Week. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate.

Address: 52 Broomielaw, Glasgow G1 4QN Open Times: Monday-Friday 9am - 4pm, Saturday - Sunday 10am - 5pm Website: https://www.facebook.com/piepie.lab/

Rose and Grant

This establishment is home to some of the best vegan and gluten free food in the city, and has fast become a fan favourite.

They specialise in vegan food, meaning their vegan Scotch Pie is everything you could dream of and more.

The cafe is open seven days a week, opening from 8am on weekdays - breakfast pie anyone?

Address: 27 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5EZ Open Times: Website: https://rose-grants-deli-cafe.business.site/

Dougie’s

This establishment offers handmade filled to the brim pies starting from £4 a piece. They also offer home delivery anywhere within Glasgow, surrounding areas and North Lanarkshire.

You can also get a family size pie for just £17, we won’t tell anyone if you don’t share.

Address: 12 Turnberry Cr, ML5 5JH Coatbridge Website: https://www.dougiespies.co.uk/

Syrian Pie

Open seven days a week, this establishment offers an incredible range of pies from their vegetarian menu including their famous Zaatar Pie, priced at just £3.00, to their Meat and Pinned Pomegranate pie.

This place has something for everyone, especially if you’re looking to branch out on your pie flavours.

They also offer home delivery straight to your door.

Address: 211 Wallace St, Glasgow G5 8NT Website: https://syrianpie.co.uk/order-now

Drouthy’s

The Drouthy’s, Glasgow promises a cosy atmosphere and warm welcome. As well as being home to one of the best hot steak pie’s and cold pint’s in Glasgow.

Sounds like a match made in heaven, and it’s even open seven days a week.

Address: 155 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3BJ Website: Drouthy’s Website

My Home Bakery

This Glasgow staple has an amazing menu. They bake bread, croissants, scones, cakes, savoury pastries, sandwiches. As well as an amazing range of pies, like

They have two locations in Glasgow that are open on limited hours of 10am to 3pm Thursday - Sunday.

Address: 59 Hyndland St, Glasgow G11 5PS/8 Kildrostan St Glasgow G41 4LU Website: https://www.myhomebakery.co.uk/

The Beer Cafe

Pie and trimmings is the ultimate pub grub, and The Beer Cafe offers exactly that. Their Traditional Steak Pie comes with all the trimmings and will set you back just £6.50.

If you’re looking for a good night of grub to commemorate British Pie Week then this is the perfect place. It is open 11am - 12am seven days a week.

Address: 78 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NP Website: https://www.beercafe.co.uk/

East Coffee Company

As well as a cosy location this place specialises in delivering first class service and baked goods to customers.

As well as amazing pies they serve and incredible portuguese tart, and sandwiches to die for… just in case you have room after all the pies of theirs you won’t be able to resist.