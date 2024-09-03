Viral American pastry shop to open second Scottish store in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cinnabon have announced the opening date of their second location in Scotland - Silverburn Shopping Centre’s Cinnabon will open on September 20.

Their first Scottish location can be found at The Centre in Livingston, with Glasgow now set to see the brand in the city.

Harjinder Dasanjh, Brand Manager at Cinnabon has been working hard to get ready for the launch, he said: “Wow Scotland, we have been blown away by the welcome we’ve received so far and we are excited for our next Scottish opening. Bons at the ready Silverburn!”

Glaswegians can expect menu items like: the Classic Cinnabon, ChocoBon, Caramel PecanBon, as well as the official Biscoff Bons and Chocobon made with OREO. In addition, pastry fans can indulge in the latest Chillattas (including the new Chillatta made with OREO), the renowned homemade lemonades, and a selection of premium hot drinks.

The instantly recognisable Cinnabon kiosk will be “perfectly placed” for shoppers to pick up their favourite Cinnabon to fuel their shopping. Takeaway boxes will also be available so make sure to grab a box of Cinnabon® goodness to share with friends and family.

If you have yet to discover Cinnabon here is a quick run-through of what to expect:

Cinnabon® Classic – The world-famous cinnamon roll combines warm dough, legendary Makara cinnamon, and signature frosting.

PecanBon – The signature Classic Roll, topped with decadent caramel frosting and pecans.

Biscoff Bon - The signature Classic Roll, generously coated in Biscoff spread and garnished with their signature biscuit.

Choco bon made with OREO—Delicious ChocoBon, topped with frosting, then fused together with chocolate sauce, topped with OREO crumbs and an OREO biscuit.

Chillatta- The most excellent way to enjoy a Cinnabon®. This blended frozen masterpiece comes in a variety of flavours, including the new Chillatta made with OREO.

David Pierotti, General Manager at Silverburn commented: “We have been working hard to secure brilliant brands that we know people want to see and we’re so pleased that Cinnabon is the latest to join our lineup. It will complement our existing stores and restaurants, whilst giving people yet another new reason to visit us. We know that it will prove a massive hit with guests and look forward to the opening.”

To celebrate the opening on September 20th, 2024, there will be Cinnabon Silverburn branded goody bags given out to customers while stocks last.