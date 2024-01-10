The loft flat for sale can be found in one of the best examples of Victorian architecture in Glasgow

An incredibly unique 2-bedroom loft flat in Tradeston has just went up for sale this week (January 9) in 'one of Glasgow's finest Victorian buildings' for offers over £199,000.

Described as 'immensely stylish and extremely spacious' by estate agent Clyde Property, the loft-style flat can be found on the top floor of the former co-operative building.

Set over two floors, the flat can be accessed by lift or via the grand carpeted staircase and lobby. Inside the flat includes an 'expansive open plan living space'.

Light spills into the apartment through slanted windows on the loft walls. A modern fitted kitchen and large open lounge can be found on the first floor, while two large bedrooms alongside two bathrooms can be found on the second floor.

Located centrally in Tradeston, the home is just 0.3 miles from West Street Subway station, 0.4 miles from Bridge Street Subway Station, and 0.4 miles from Anderston train station.

1 . Morrison Street loft

2 . Morrison Street loft

3 . Morrison Street loft

4 . Morrison Street loft