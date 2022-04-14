People all across Glasgow will be looking forward to the extended break with family, as Easter brings a four day weekend this year.
With the extra time off, and nice weather many will take the opportunity to get round to completing the DIY jobs on their never ending to do list.
However, some stores across the region will be operating on different opening hours, and some may be closed all together throughout the weekend.
So, where can you get the supplies you need this weekend?
Here is a breakdown of the DIY shops in Glasgow and their Easter weekend operating hours.
When is Easter bank holiday?
Easter Sunday falls on 17 April this year, meaning that there will be two bank holidays on either side of it.
Good Friday falls on 15 April, and the Monday 18 April after Easter will be a bank holiday.
B&Q
B&Q Glasgow - Parkhead
Forge Retail Park, Millerston Street, Parkhead, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G31 4BG
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
B&Q Bishopbriggs
Strathkelvin Retail Park, Kirkintilloch Road, Low Moss, Bishopbriggs, EAST DUNBARTONSHIRE, G64 2TS
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
B&Q Darnley
21 Leggatston Road, off Darnley Mains, Darnley, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G53 7RJ
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
B&Q Glasgow - Great Western Road
Great Western Retail Park, 307 Duntreath Avenue, Drumchapel, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G15 8TB
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
B&Q East Kilbride
Mavor Avenue, Nerston Industrial Estate, East Kilbride, SOUTH LANARKSHIRE, G74 4QX
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
B&Q Paisley
Abbotsinch Retail Park, 1 Washington Road, off Renfrew Road, Paisley, RENFREWSHIRE, PA3 4EP
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
B&Q Coatbridge
Tennent Street, Coatbridge, NORTH LANARKSHIRE, ML5 4AN
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
Wickes
Wickes Glasgow
2345 LONDON ROAD, GLASGOW GAIT, KENMUIR STREET, GLASGOW, G32 8XP
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7:30am - 7pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm
Homebase
Homebase Glasgow Pollokshaws
Auldhouse Retail Park, Cogan Street, Glasgow, G43 1AP
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8am - 8am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 9am - 7pm