Many stores will be working to different operating hours throughout Glasgow this bank holiday weekend.

People all across Glasgow will be looking forward to the extended break with family, as Easter brings a four day weekend this year.

With the extra time off, and nice weather many will take the opportunity to get round to completing the DIY jobs on their never ending to do list.

However, some stores across the region will be operating on different opening hours, and some may be closed all together throughout the weekend.

So, where can you get the supplies you need this weekend?

Here is a breakdown of the DIY shops in Glasgow and their Easter weekend operating hours.

When is Easter bank holiday?

Easter Sunday falls on 17 April this year, meaning that there will be two bank holidays on either side of it.

Good Friday falls on 15 April, and the Monday 18 April after Easter will be a bank holiday.

B&Q

This is when B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase are open over Easter bank holiday 2022.

B&Q Glasgow - Parkhead

Forge Retail Park, Millerston Street, Parkhead, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G31 4BG

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

B&Q Bishopbriggs

Strathkelvin Retail Park, Kirkintilloch Road, Low Moss, Bishopbriggs, EAST DUNBARTONSHIRE, G64 2TS

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

B&Q Darnley

21 Leggatston Road, off Darnley Mains, Darnley, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G53 7RJ

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

B&Q Glasgow - Great Western Road

Great Western Retail Park, 307 Duntreath Avenue, Drumchapel, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G15 8TB

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

B&Q East Kilbride

Mavor Avenue, Nerston Industrial Estate, East Kilbride, SOUTH LANARKSHIRE, G74 4QX

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

B&Q Paisley

Abbotsinch Retail Park, 1 Washington Road, off Renfrew Road, Paisley, RENFREWSHIRE, PA3 4EP

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

B&Q Coatbridge

Tennent Street, Coatbridge, NORTH LANARKSHIRE, ML5 4AN

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

Wickes

Wickes Perry Barr

Wickes Glasgow

2345 LONDON ROAD, GLASGOW GAIT, KENMUIR STREET, GLASGOW, G32 8XP

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 8am

Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7:30am - 7pm

Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8pm

Homebase

Homebase Glasgow Pollokshaws

Auldhouse Retail Park, Cogan Street, Glasgow, G43 1AP

This stores opening hours are as follows: