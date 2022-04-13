With Easter and the bank holiday weekend just days away, the opening times for the biggest supermarkets will temporarily change.
Some of the larger stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, and may run on reduced hours for the rest of the long weekend.
So, what supermarkets in Glasgow have changed their opening hours?
Here’s a breakdown of all the supermarkets in Glasgow and how you can find out whether the closest store to you is closed.
When are the Easter bank holidays?
People across the country will enjoy a four day weekend this bank holiday.
Easter Sunday falls on 17 April this year.
For Scotland, and the rest of the UK, Good Friday falls on 15 April, and Easter Monday falls on 18 April.
What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?
Tesco
The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 6am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 6am - 12am
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 6pm
The closest Tesco to Glasgow City is:
Tesco Extra
Tesco, Maryhill Rd, Central G20 9S
- Good Friday, 15 April - 6am - 12am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 6am - 12am
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 6am - 12am
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 8pm
You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator.
Aldi
The general times for Aldi across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 8pm
The closest Aldi to Glasgow City is:
132,136,140 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1QF
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 10pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 10pm
These hours may vary depending on the store.
To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.
Sainsburys
The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 8pm
The closest Sainsburys store for Glasgow City Centre is:
Buchanan Galleries, 236-240 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 2GF
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 10am - 10pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 10pm
Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator. You can find out further information by calling the store on 0141 353 6485.
Asda
The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 6am - 12am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 6am - 9pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 6am - 8pm
The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:
ASDA Glasgow Parkhead Forge
1300 Duke Street Glasgow G31 4EB
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 10pm
Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.
Co-op
The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 6am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 6am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 6am - 10pm
The closest Co-op for Glasgow City Centre is:
Co-op Glasgow Park - Charing Cross, Glasgow Park, GlasgowG3 7PQ
The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 10pm
If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.
Waitrose
The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 9pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 8pm
The closest Waitrose for Glasgow City Centre is:
Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 9pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 9am - 8pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 10pm
You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder.
Lidl
The general times for Morrisons across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am 10pm
However, times may vary from store to store.
The closest Lidl for Glasgow City Centre is:
37 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4NN
- Good Friday, 15 April - 8am - 8pm
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 8am - 8pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 8am - 7pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 8am - 8pm
You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder.
Morrisons
The general times for Morrisons across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - Closed
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8-pm
However, the times above may vary from store to store.
The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:
Morrisons, Glasgow Gallowgate, 5 Barrack Street, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TZ
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Good Friday, 15 April - 7am - 10am
- Easter Saturday, 16 April - 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 17 April - 8am - 9pm
- Easter Monday, 18 April - 7am - 8-pm
You can find your local Morrisons, and their opening times at their store locator.