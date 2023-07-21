1 . Reminisce on days of industry under the Finnieston Crane

Considered not only one of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks but Scotland’s as a whole, you can find the Finnieston Crane located by the River Clyde. This is the main river that runs through Glasgow and it is a big part of the city’s history. It was once the place where merchants’ ships would dock; before shipyards were scrapped and/or repurposed. It’s one of the last few vestiges of Glasgow’s proud shipbuilding heritage.