Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Viaplay pull out of Scottish football deal to spark blackout fears
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Glasgow bucket list 2023: 30 things every Glaswegian should complete

Here’s our Glasgow bucket list of 30 things you need to do, restaurants you need to eat in, and pubs you need to drink in!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:05 BST

Glasgow is a weird and wonderful place with so much going on - sometimes living in the city you can get a real fear of missing out (or FOMO as scientists have taken to calling it) - that’s why we put together this list of 30 things you need to do in Glasgow before you die.

Even if you’re just leaving Glasgow - make sure you’ve ticked off this list before you do!

Here’s our Glasgow bucket list, featuring 30 restaurants, pubs, clubs, activities, and much more you need to see or do before you leave Glasgow!

Considered not only one of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks but Scotland’s as a whole, you can find the Finnieston Crane located by the River Clyde. This is the main river that runs through Glasgow and it is a big part of the city’s history. It was once the place where merchants’ ships would dock; before shipyards were scrapped and/or repurposed. It’s one of the last few vestiges of Glasgow’s proud shipbuilding heritage.

1. Reminisce on days of industry under the Finnieston Crane

Considered not only one of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks but Scotland’s as a whole, you can find the Finnieston Crane located by the River Clyde. This is the main river that runs through Glasgow and it is a big part of the city’s history. It was once the place where merchants’ ships would dock; before shipyards were scrapped and/or repurposed. It’s one of the last few vestiges of Glasgow’s proud shipbuilding heritage.

Many of us will have happy memories of wandering around the House of Fraser on Buchanan Street once a year on Christmas - remembering how expensive everything was, then promptly trekking down to T.J. Hughes to buy your gifts.

2. Go Christmas shopping at the House of Frasers

Many of us will have happy memories of wandering around the House of Fraser on Buchanan Street once a year on Christmas - remembering how expensive everything was, then promptly trekking down to T.J. Hughes to buy your gifts.

Botanic Gardens - whether you went there with a date or your granny - you’ve no doubt seen the Koi at least once in your life. If not, why not? You’re missing out on a shared Glaswegian memory!

3. Glasgow Botanic Gardens

Botanic Gardens - whether you went there with a date or your granny - you’ve no doubt seen the Koi at least once in your life. If not, why not? You’re missing out on a shared Glaswegian memory! Photo: romanbabakin via Canva Pro

The original Willow Tea Rooms, designed by Glasgow icon Charles Rennie Mackintosh - is a piece of Glasgow history and culture that is essential for any Glaswegians to enjoy a cuppa in at least once. Pictured here is then Prince Charles with soon-to-be Queen Regent Camilla visiting the iconic tearooms.

4. Enjoy afternoon tea at Mackintosh at The Willow

The original Willow Tea Rooms, designed by Glasgow icon Charles Rennie Mackintosh - is a piece of Glasgow history and culture that is essential for any Glaswegians to enjoy a cuppa in at least once. Pictured here is then Prince Charles with soon-to-be Queen Regent Camilla visiting the iconic tearooms.

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:GlasgowPubsRestaurants