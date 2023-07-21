Glasgow is a weird and wonderful place with so much going on - sometimes living in the city you can get a real fear of missing out (or FOMO as scientists have taken to calling it) - that’s why we put together this list of 30 things you need to do in Glasgow before you die.
Even if you’re just leaving Glasgow - make sure you’ve ticked off this list before you do!
Here’s our Glasgow bucket list, featuring 30 restaurants, pubs, clubs, activities, and much more you need to see or do before you leave Glasgow!
1. Reminisce on days of industry under the Finnieston Crane
Considered not only one of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks but Scotland’s as a whole, you can find the Finnieston Crane located by the River Clyde. This is the main river that runs through Glasgow and it is a big part of the city’s history. It was once the place where merchants’ ships would dock; before shipyards were scrapped and/or repurposed. It’s one of the last few vestiges of Glasgow’s proud shipbuilding heritage.
2. Go Christmas shopping at the House of Frasers
Many of us will have happy memories of wandering around the House of Fraser on Buchanan Street once a year on Christmas - remembering how expensive everything was, then promptly trekking down to T.J. Hughes to buy your gifts.
3. Glasgow Botanic Gardens
Botanic Gardens - whether you went there with a date or your granny - you’ve no doubt seen the Koi at least once in your life. If not, why not? You’re missing out on a shared Glaswegian memory! Photo: romanbabakin via Canva Pro
4. Enjoy afternoon tea at Mackintosh at The Willow
The original Willow Tea Rooms, designed by Glasgow icon Charles Rennie Mackintosh - is a piece of Glasgow history and culture that is essential for any Glaswegians to enjoy a cuppa in at least once. Pictured here is then Prince Charles with soon-to-be Queen Regent Camilla visiting the iconic tearooms.