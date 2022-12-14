Glasgow Clyde College will relaunch their courses under new names in the new year to help young Scots find their dream careers

Glasgow Clyde College have updated their course names to reflect the career aspirations of young students today - including ‘How to become a Youtuber’, ‘celebrity photography’, and even ‘How to become an MI6 spy’.

The change comes following new research by Glasgow Clyde College that aimed to find the top-rated dream careers of young people in Scotland. A survey found that almost a third of young Scots (32 per cent), while a quarter (27 per cent) placed social media influencer at the top of the list when asked what they’d consider as a dream job. The study also found that 38 per cent of 16-24 year olds surveyed had no idea how to become qualified for these new-world professions.

Advertisement

It was this study that spurred Glasgow Clyde College to take the unusual, unique step of renaming its courses to match with the list of dream-jobs - showing potential students where these skills could take them vocationally. From celebrity make-up artist, to vaccine maker, or a pastry chef, and even an MI6 spy - these are all roles that came up in the survey and job titles that now feature as Glasgow Clyde College course names.

The survey found that 64 per cent of potential students lack confidence in ever being able to work in their dream career. It’s hoped by changing the course names - the college will be able to better help young Scots learn the skills they need to bag their dream job.

Media, journalism, and TV has been temporarily retitled to ‘How to be a Youtuber.’ ‘Access to HND Business’ has been swapped for ‘How to be an Entrepreneur’ - and ‘How to be a music producer’ is the new name for ’NQ Introduction to Sound Production.’

Subjects like fashion communication and sports and fitness have been paired with the most attractive careers to young people including ‘celebrity photographer’ and ‘sports coach’ - simplifying the selection and searching process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fashion communications is now ‘How to be a Fashion Influencer’, Cyber Security is now ‘How to be an MI6 Spy’, Bakery is now ‘How to be the next Bake Off champion, and Software Development is now ‘Gateway to becoming a Tech Billionaire.’

The study also revealed that less than a fifth of the entire Scottish population are working in their dream job, as over a quarter (27 per cent) admit they don’t know where to start when it comes to a career change although over half (52 per cent) would consider going to college or university if it could make their dreams come true.

John Rafferty, Deputy Principal at Glasgow Clyde College, said: “We want all young people to strive for their dreams, but we know that the journey to get there can sometimes be daunting and challenging. Whether it’s because you just don’t know where to start, or you feel like it’s a step out of your comfort zone, with Glasgow Clyde College, you can.

“By matching course names with young people’s dream jobs, we’re opening a world of possibility to anyone studying at the college.”

Advertisement

How to be a youtuber, formerly Media, journalism, and TV, is just one of many courses renamed to help young Scots find their dream careers.

The term ‘dream job’ has also seen a 23% rise in online searches since 2021 and innovative career choices are on the rise overall, according to Google trend data. There has been a steady increase of UK searches of ‘how to* be a youtuber’ and ‘how to be become an influencer’ over the last five years.

Advertisement

Continuing, John Rafferty said: “It’s interesting to see the careers which young people aspire to. We live in an ever-changing world, with jobs and roles evolving all the time, and our courses can equip young people with the tools to enter the workforce with confidence, so no occupation is too ambitious. Make 2023 the year to start your dream career, with our courses starting in January.”