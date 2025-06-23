Glasgow's Steepest Streets: 8 of the steepest everyday hills in Glasgow

2 . Gibson Street

If you’re walking up from Woodlands towards the University of Glasgow, this might just be the worst way to do it. The street has a way of tricking your eys into thinking it’s just a short steep hill, when in reality it’s about a half mile long. Home to a bunch of unfortunate students, we can only assume they were walking down the hill rather than up the way on the way to the flat viewing. But then again given the state of the student housing crisis in Glasgow, who can hold it against them for choosing to live on Gibson Street, they probably have much stronger legs than us as well. The street is reportedly incredibly haunted as well, after one BBC podcaster branded it the ‘Bermuda Triangle of Glasgow’ for the amount of ghost sightings seen in tenements on the street. | Google Maps