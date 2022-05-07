H&M Braehead announces closing date ahead of reopening new store

The H&M store in Braehead will close its doors this month.

Shoppers at Breahead will no longer be able to visit H&M in the centre, as it will close from 7 May as the store prepares to open in a larger site within the venue.

The brand announced these dates, saying: “Please excuse us whilst we change into something a little more comfortable. Our current store is closing on 7th May 2022 to make room for a brand new H&M opening on 20th May 2022. We can't wait to welcome you back to an even better shopping experience.”

The new H&M will be located in 17,000 square feet unit on the ground floor and will offer shoppers clothing and accessories for men, women and kids as well as the Divided young adults range.

The H&M garment recycling scheme will also be available in store.

Steve Gray, of Global Mutual, said: “We are incredibly excited that H&M has opted to upgrade its offer here at Braehead, following many successful years at the centre. The brand has a large, loyal customer base here in Scotland, and we know our shoppers will be thrilled to hear the news.

“H&M is exactly the kind of tenant we want to attract and retain. Its emphasis on sustainability and commitment to climate positive fashion, as well as its investment strategy – which focuses on integration of the physical and digital experience – aligns with our own ethos and approach.