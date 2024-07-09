Glasgow For Sale: Mansion near Troon with spa, gym and cinema hits market for £1.75m

A luxurious home in Ayrshire boasting a spa, gym, cinema, and expansive private gardens has hit the market for offers over £1.75 million.

Heathfields is situated on Monktonhill Road near Troon, a short drive from Prestwick International Airport and the Ayrshire coastline.

Accessed via private remote-control gates, the property boasts a private and peaceful location with enclosed landscaped gardens sprawling over an acre.

Traditional design with the latest technology and modern conveniences to create a perfect interior blend – with relatively low running costs.

Externally, a bespoke outdoor kitchen sprawls 1200 square ft area with pizza oven, steel frame, glazed roof, Prodis drinks cooler and fridge, outdoor television, and separate WC.

On the ground floor, a magnificent pool room and gymnasium with sauna features a Biospa swim spa, five-person jacuzzi, and Canadian sauna.

The property, which has been listed by Corum, boasts a cinema room and bar, with a 2.7m screen with integrated sound system and bespoke solid wood bar by Clachan wood of Ayrshire.

For cooking and entertaining, the home has a bespoke kitchen by Edward Loxley of Nottingham, and a Chesney’s wood-burning stove in the formal lounge.

The spacious upstairs is home to four double bedrooms with en-suites, and an additional large games room accessed by a return riser staircase with storage room off.

The home's former stables have been converted into a gymnasium with Crestron home automation system and external security CCTV.

Bruce Patterson, Director at Corum said: "Heathfields is one of the finest family homes to grace the local market.

“It’s an attractive proposition, boasting a convenient location, with traditional designs yet with the latest technology providing relatively low running costs.

"This home exemplifies the perfect blend of traditional design and contemporary luxury; from the bespoke kitchen and cinema room to the innovative heating systems and outdoor entertaining space.

“Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a residence that is both stunning and functional - this home being on the market is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

To enquire about the property, visit the Corum website.

