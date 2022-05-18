As the staycation boom continues unabated in the UK, a holiday park lodge has gone on the market for a record price.

The luxurious accommodation with modern kitchen and floor to ceiling glass walls looks out over Loch Lomond, and is expected to sell for over £500,000.

The Omar Heritage Lodge is situated within the Loch Lomond Holiday Park.

Gordon Walker, who is handling the sale of The Omar Heritage Lodge on behalf of Loch Lomond Holiday Park, said: “Every aspect of this holiday home has been designed with luxury and style in mind creating one of the most exclusive lodges available in Scotland.

“The sale of this property offers a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a holiday home in a truly stunning location, offering an abundance of top class tourism and recreational pursuits on its doorstep.

“Rarely available on a holiday home plot is an enclosed private garden, perfect for entertaining in the summer months and, as lodges of this style don’t come up for sale that often, we expect it to attract a number of interested parties from domestic as well as overseas buyers.”

Completed in 2018, the Omar Heritage Lodge, was inspired by the natural surroundings and designed with the spectacular scenery in mind.

Loch Lomond Holiday Park offers a plethora of outdoor pursuits catering for all interests from watersports on the loch including kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding and much more, to exploring the wider Argyll area from climbing a Munro, mountain biking or visiting picturesque nearby villages of Luss and Inveraray, rich with Scottish history.

Loch Lomond Holiday Park is owned by Cove UK, an international resort operator with a growing portfolio of locations and tourism and lifestyle proposition in Scotland.