Flights go from Glasgow Airport to Barcelona, Malaga and more.

Flybe aircraft at Glasgow Airport after its collapse in March 2020. Picture: John Devlin

The June bank holiday is coming around fast, with celebration plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend well under way for many.

With the Glasgow weather forecast not looking too great for the Jubilee weekend many will be looking to other destinations for warmer climates.

Flights to Spain, a country popular with Brits for a summer getaway, are available from Glasgow Airport for the upcoming Jubilee weekend.

So what are the best flight deals for the upcoming bank holiday weekend?

Whether you’re after a city break or a full holiday we’ve got you covered with some of the best deals on the market right now.

All prices that are included below are based on the price of an adult ticket and are accurate at the time of publishing.

When is the Jubilee Bank Holiday?

People will be given an extra two days off work this year to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

This gives travel lovers the perfect opportunity to jet off to warmer climates.

The bank holiday dates are Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, giving some a four day long weekend.

What are the cheapest flights to spain?

Barcelona

If you are able to make a week of your break, EasyJet is chartering a flight to Barcelona for £164, and the return is £116 on the 9 June.

Malaga

Ryanair will be running flights to Malaga on Thursday 2 June with prices starting at £120.99. Return flights are available on Saturday 4 June for £84.60 and on Sunday 5 June for £173.99.

Ryanair will also run a flight from Glasgow to Malaga for £22.99 on 31 May just before the Jubilee weekend.

EasyJet is running flights to Malaga across the whole of the bank holiday weekend. The cheapest departure is £94.99 on Saturday 5 June with a return flight on Monday 6 June for £97.99.

Alicante

Ryanair will be running flights from Glasgow to Alicante for £69.99 on Thursday 2 June. If you are able to stay through till Thursday 9 June then you will be able to get a return flight for just £29.99.

Majorca

EasyJet will be chartering a flight to Majorca for £102.99 on Tuesday 31 May, and the return will be on Saturday 4 June for £168.99.

There are other flights available with EasyJet, however they are connection flights.

Jet2 will be chartering flights for £270 on Wednesday 1 June for £270 from Glasgow to Majorca. If you can manage to stay for a week long holiday then you will be able to get a flight home for £67 on Thursday 9 June.