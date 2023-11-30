Musicians of Glasgow: The 40 best all-time Glaswegian bands and artists

These are the best musicians and bands to come out of Glasgow of all-time.

We all know Glasgow’s the best city in the UK - that’s a given here on GlasgowWorld - but it’s also home to some of the best music currently being produced in the country.

Over the last 60 years or so Glasgow has gave rise to some of the best musicians and bands to come out of Britain - and that's no coincidence. We're a musical city, there's no doubt about that. Glasgow has produced the likes of JOESEF, AC/DC, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, Simple Minds - to name just a few.

The post-industrial landscape of the city birthed some incredible artists, not just in music, but in art, theatre, comedy and countless other creative industries. Today we wanted to honour the musicians of Glasgow, the very best bands and artists to have ever have played in Glasgow.

The band members don't have to exclusively be from Glasgow, many of the best bands given the Glaswegian moniker are actually from spots like Bellshill or East Kilbride - but they all got their start in Glasgow, either through gigging or signing on with a Glaswegian record label.

If you're looking for new Glaswegian bands, look no further than our article: 22 of the best new Glaswegians bands and artists you should be listening to.

In no particular order, these are the 40 best bands, musicians and artists to have ever come out of Glasgow.

1 . Paolo Nutini Paolo Nutini is a Glasgow treasure. Nutini's debut album, These Streets (2006), peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. Its follow-up, Sunny Side Up (2009), debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. Both albums have been certified quintuple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.

2 . Teenage Fanclub Teenage Fanclub formed in Bellshill and were at the fore-front of the Scottish indie scene which preceeded Britpop. The band are still gigging to this day, and toured with Nirvana through Europe back at the height of their popularity. Photo: Contributed

3 . The Vaseline’s The Vaseline’s were originally just a duo of pictured Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee, who Kurt Cobain called his “favorite songwriters in the whole world”. Eugene Kelly previously played in a band called The Pretty Flowers with Duglas T. S (BMX Bandits), Norman Black (Teenage Fanclub), and Sean Dickson (The Soup Dragons).

4 . The Soup Dragons The Soup Dragons back in the day - the band emerged from Bellshill after Sushil K. Dade (far left) put a notice up in McCormack’s Musical Instrument Shop on Bath Street.