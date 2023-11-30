Musicians of Glasgow: The 40 best all-time Glaswegian bands and artists
These are the best musicians and bands to come out of Glasgow of all-time.
We all know Glasgow’s the best city in the UK - that’s a given here on GlasgowWorld - but it’s also home to some of the best music currently being produced in the country.
Over the last 60 years or so Glasgow has gave rise to some of the best musicians and bands to come out of Britain - and that's no coincidence. We're a musical city, there's no doubt about that. Glasgow has produced the likes of JOESEF, AC/DC, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, Simple Minds - to name just a few.
The post-industrial landscape of the city birthed some incredible artists, not just in music, but in art, theatre, comedy and countless other creative industries. Today we wanted to honour the musicians of Glasgow, the very best bands and artists to have ever have played in Glasgow.
The band members don't have to exclusively be from Glasgow, many of the best bands given the Glaswegian moniker are actually from spots like Bellshill or East Kilbride - but they all got their start in Glasgow, either through gigging or signing on with a Glaswegian record label.
In no particular order, these are the 40 best bands, musicians and artists to have ever come out of Glasgow.