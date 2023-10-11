Register
New Openings: 11 restaurants, bars and shops in Glasgow you have to visit this weekend

If you’re looking to check out some of the newest pubs, restaurants, and shops in Glasgow, these are the places to go

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST

Somehow it’s October already - and a bunch of new restaurants, bars, coffee spots, and more have opened all across Glasgow.

Today we wanted to introduce you to some of Glasgow’s newest bars and restaurants - with some having just opened a week ago!

Sexy Coffee is set to opened last month from early till late - offering both coffee and cocktails

1. Sexy Coffee

Hazel restaurant opened near George Square in the AC Marriott hotel this month

2. Hazel restaurant

Civerino’s opened near Kelvingrove Park last month - the pizza, which is incredibly popular in Edinburgh, is a must-try

3. Civerino’s

Rosa’s Thai is an incredibly popular restaurant in London which opened their first Scottish branch in Glasgow last month.

4. Rosa’s Thai

