If you’re looking to check out some of the newest pubs, restaurants, and shops in Glasgow, these are the places to go

Somehow it’s October already - and a bunch of new restaurants, bars, coffee spots, and more have opened all across Glasgow.

Today we wanted to introduce you to some of Glasgow’s newest bars and restaurants - with some having just opened a week ago!

1 . Sexy Coffee Sexy Coffee is set to opened last month from early till late - offering both coffee and cocktails

2 . Hazel restaurant Hazel restaurant opened near George Square in the AC Marriott hotel this month

3 . Civerino’s Civerino’s opened near Kelvingrove Park last month - the pizza, which is incredibly popular in Edinburgh, is a must-try

4 . Rosa’s Thai Rosa’s Thai is an incredibly popular restaurant in London which opened their first Scottish branch in Glasgow last month.