The Merchant City restaurant hosted the music icon before his Hydro gig!

A popular Merchant City Indian restaurant hosted the frontman of Pink Floyd over the weekend prior to his gig at the Hydro that night.

Swadish by Ajay Kumar got a surprise when Roger Waters himself walked through the doors of the Ingram Street restaurant before his gig at the OVO Hydro on Saturday night, June 3, as part of his ‘This is not a drill’ tour.

Ajay Kumar posed for a picture with the British music legend inside the restaurant, Swadish posted the picture to Facebook this morning, captioning it:”I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Roger Waters and serving up some of our fantastic dishes.

“They loved the dining experience. Hope they enjoy gigging in Glasgow.”

Swadish is a massively respected restaurant in Glasgow’s culinary scene, run by husband and wife team Jas & Ajay Kumar, it’s widely regarded by many as the best Indian restaurant in Glasgow.

Awards won by Swadish by Ajay Kumar include: Outstanding Indian Restaurant Of The Year (Scottish Curry Awards 2023), Best In Scotland (British Curry Awards 2022), Best Fine Dining Restaurant (Prestige Awards 2022), Best Indian Establishment (Food Awards Scotland 2022), and many more since the restaurant opened in 2019.

Ajay Kumar with Pink Floyd frontman, Roger Waters, inside the Merchant City restaurant in Glasgow, Swadish.

After getting his fill of Glasgow’s finest Indian cuisine, Roger Waters headed off to the Hydro to play his set in front of thousands of fans.

Included in his set at the Glasgow concert as part of his ‘This is not a Drill’ tour was: