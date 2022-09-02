Here are the best steakhouses in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor.

Steak is usually one of the more luxury items on the menu, so we tend to overlook them.

However, every so often, you may get the craving or really want to treat yourself.

Whether you’re celebrating with a meal out or just simply wanting to treat yourself, there’s something special about going out for a meal, and getting a steak.

Many businesses have caught on to this, and leant into the luxury by bringing specialised steakhouses and restaurants to cities, including Glasgow.

So, where are the best places to get steak in Glasgow?

Here’s some of the top rated steakhouses to get your fix this weekend.

What are the top rated steakhouses in Glasgow?

Miller & Carter Steakhouse

Miller & Carter Steakhouse is ranked as the top place to get steak in Glasgow according to trusted review site Trip Advisor.

This restaurant is a chain with multiple locations across the UK, and is probably the most popular chain for steak across the nation.

Their central location is not far from the station and offers a wide-selection of food to tempt everyone alongside a varied cocktail menu.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 3,822 reviews on Tripadvisor.

They also do great offers for example, on their fixed lunch menu you can get two courses for £14.95 or three courses for £17.95

One customer wrote about their experience on Tripadvisor: “Had the best afternoon celebrating my friend Christine’s Birthday,our waiter was absolutely delightful and so professional,we had a lovely surprise with dessert and some bubbles for the Birthday girl.”

Where: 47 St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5QX

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

Tiffney’s Steakhouse “The Home of Dry Aged Beef”

Tiffney’s Steakhouse “The Home of Dry Aged Beef” has fast become a fan favourite in Glasgow.

The restaurant is proud to be members of the Scotch Beef Club in recognition of their dedication to Scotch grass fed beef.

Their central location is not far from the station and offers a wide-selection of flavours. Their dessert menu will also satisfy those with the sweetest tooth.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 890 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One reviewer wrote: We have been fortunate enough to have been visiting this restaurant for a number of years, the food never disappoints. The service, food itself, and the drinks offered are all of the highest standard. We love the place!

Where: 61 Otago St, Glasgow G12 8PQ

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

Porter & Rye

Porter & Rye aims to serve only the finest and carefully sourced ingredients from Scotland.

All their beef is aged in-house to achieve peak levels of delicate textures and flavours. The restaurant works alongside long-time partners John Gilmour butchers, who use sustainable farming methods.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 756 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One user wrote about their experience saying: “First time and certainly won’t be my last. Absolutely excellent menu, fantastic food and excellent staff, highly recommended.”

Where: 1131 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

The Butchershop Bar & Grill

The Butchershop Bar & Grill aims to combine the hustle and bustle of Manhattan with superb Scottish beef.

The restaurant prides itself on its excellent service and high energy atmosphere, bringing the ultimate dining experience to Glasgow’s West End.

They also offer a wide-selection of food to tempt everyone alongside a varied cocktail menu.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 2,274 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One customer wrote: “Never fails to deliver food is always on point. Every course was perfect and service was great as well. I would highly recommend this great restaurant.”

Where: 1055 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7UD

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

Finsbay Flatiron

Finsbay Flatiron is a popular location for steak lovers everywhere.

As well as delicious steak their menus offer a wide-selection of alternative dishes alongside a varied cocktail menu.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 184 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One customer wrote: “This was our 2nd visit & was again exceptionally good, we visited on a Sunday & had a Sunday Roast with all the trimmings & 3 steaks & a veggie dish , food great, staff great & a nice relaxed atmosphere, will be back.”

Where: 160 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6LF Scotland

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

Alston Bar & Beef

Alston Bar & Beef aims to set the bar for meat lovers by offering the best range of steak the city has to offer.

You can choose from a selection of 35 day dry-aged steaks, including the chateaubriand to share or the classic fillet.

The restaurant’s beef is supplied by John Gilmour & Co Ltd which is an independent family run business established in 1946. The company specialises in supplying high quality meat from Scotland.

The establishment has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,194 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One user wrote about their experience saying: “Fantastic steak (porterhouse) with tasty sides! Cocktails were even better. One of the best steaks in Glasgow and a great atmosphere!”

Where: Unit 19, Central Station, 79 Gordon St, Glasgow G1 3SQ

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

Mini Grill Glasgow Steakhouse

Mini Grill Glasgow Steakhouse is one of the favourite steakhouses in Glasgow.

This restaurant not only offers one of the best steaks in the city but was also runner-up for Scotland’s Best Burger Award in 2017.

The restaurant’s Aberdeen beef is supplied by John Gilmour & Co Ltd which is an independent family run business established in 1946.

The establishment has an impressive rating 5 out of 5 based on 2,307 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One customer wrote about their experience on Tripadvisor: “We had a tomahawk steak between two people. It came with two sides and a salad. Meal was delicious. Service was excellent. I would highly recommend it and we will definitely go back.”

Where: 244A Bath St, Glasgow G2 4JW