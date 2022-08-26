These are the five best tapas restaurants in Glasgow according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Tapas is perfect for Glaswegian foodies who just can’t pick just one dish to enjoy on a night of fine dining. It offers a variety of smaller yet tasty dishes that never disappoint.

Glasgow is a city that is well-known for its wide selection of outstanding restaurants and eateries, especially the city’s Mediterranean food scene, which offers tapas of all sorts for you to choose from.

Whether you’re after something Mediterranean or Latin, or maybe keep it simple and go with a British take on it all, there is a restaurant for you in the city.

Here are the five best restaurants in Glasgow to enjoy some tapas over the bank holiday weekend, all according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The best places for Tapas in Glasgow

Las Iguanas

Where: 16-20 West Nile Street, Glasgow - G1 2PW

Here is what some customers have had to say about the Tapas at Las Iguanas in Glasgow:

“We will most definitely be back to try a few more of the tapas dishes!”

“Food was delicious, my partner got the Bahian coconut chicken which was delicious and myself got the 3 tapas which I picked: nachos, lamb meatballs and quesadilla.”

“Went for dinner with my mum. The food was absolutely delicious. I loved the tapas and caipirinha.”

Cafe Andaluz

Where: 12-15 St Vincent Place, Glasgow - G1 2DW

Here is what some customers have had to say about the Tapas at Cafe Andaluz in Glasgow:

“Absolutely delicious tapas. I have eaten Spanish food for decades but this place is up there with the best.”

“We had quite a selection of tapas and the lamb tagline was quite a great surprise. Our servers were very knowledgeable of the food and wine.”

“Six tapas plates--marinated cod, ham and cheese croquettes, chicken fillets battered in honey, meatballs, grilled asparagus, and potatoes au gratin--were more than enough for the two of us. Tapas are priced at £16.”

Ox and Finch

Where: 920 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow - G3 7TF

Here is what some customers have had to say about the Tapas at Ox and Finch in Glasgow:

“If you are a fan of small plates and trying as many items on the menu this is your place. Creative combinations of food and flavours.”

“Sharing Dishes are a little bigger than normal tapas sizes, but the range & choice on the menu was excellent. Service was cheerful.”

“Superb tapas. Loved the ambiance and the staff were friendly and welcoming!”

Malaga Tapas

Where: 213-215 St Andrews Road South Side, Glasgow - G41 1PD

Here is what some customers have had to say about the Tapas at Malaga Tapas in Glasgow:

“A traditional Spanish family run restaurant that never disappoints. The service is excellent and the food is amazing. I highly recommend the seafood Paella!! Washed down with a pint of madri. The best tapas in Glasgow.”

“We will be back for sure! The best tapas we’ve had outside Spain.”

“First visit to Malaga Tapas and definitely won’t be the last! The food was absolutely delicious, we cleared all 8 plates.”

Cubatas Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Where: 108 Elderslie Street, Glasgow - G3 7AR

Here is what some customers have had to say about the Tapas at Cubatas Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Glasgow:

“Went in for some tapas, highly recommend the paella and the spinach omelette, everything was spot on we’ll be back for sure!”

“We had a selection of tapas which were all great - highly recommend the garlic and chilli prawns and we also really enjoyed the nice variety of cocktails!”

“Came here on a Saturday night and I have to say it was the best tapas we have had in Glasgow. The food was to die for!”