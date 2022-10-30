6 landmarks around Glasgow we didn’t know were haunted
Did you know these places around Glasgow were haunted?
Glasgow may not be as well known as Edinburgh for its many tales of ghosts, ghouls and the like, but there are many an iconic Glasgow venue that have rumours of hauntings.
So we compiled this list of Glasgow landmarks that you might not know were haunted.
The Theatre Royal
The Theatre Royal is the oldest playhouse in Glasgow, and it only makes sense that it supposedly hosts the most theatrical ghosts in the city.
Not too posh to avoid cliches, the Theatre Royal is haunted by a ‘failed actress’ ghost - whose story actors continue to regale audiences in the playhouse with to this day.
Claims of faint moaning and banging doors in the upper circle are attributed to ‘Nora’, a cleaning lady who was laughed off the stage after finally making her way to the spotlight.
The story goes that Nora would then die to suicide - and haunt the halls of the Theatre Royal - knocking doors and creaking the floorboards of the same theatre that rejected her.
Tron Theatre
The Gothic style steeple of the Tron Theatre is enough to give away that the venue is apparently haunted.
Supernatural aficionados say that they feel drawn to the auditorium of the theatre after mediums came to investigate reports of apparitions in the old Vic Bar and the main playhouse.
Presences within the theatre have been described as ‘threatening’ by experts.
Dalmarnock Bridge
A number of witnesses claim to have seen the ghost of a young man on Dalmarnock Bridge, who would linger at the side before jumping into the River Clyde.
Unlike your typical ghost, the man appears to be real - and can be identified as a man in early 30s wearing black trousers and blue trousers, which seems consistent with clothing typical of the 1930s.
Glasgow Royal Infirmary
The Royal Infirmary has been operating on patients across Glasgow for over 200 years, so the spooky old buildings bound to be host to at least a few hauntings.
The sightings have been varied and strange. Rumours speak of ‘the whisperer’ on Ward 27, who’s said to whisper into the ears of sick patients.
Most famously, there is the grey lady of the Royal Infirmary, who is said to linger in the corridors - with sightings reported from several doctors and nurses.
Those who claim to have encountered the Grey Lady describe mistaking the woman for a patient, only for her to disappear when spoken to.
Provan Hall
Provan Hall is one of Glasgow’s oldest buildings and, having survived in the East End since the 15th century, this is one storied structure.
Visitors claim to see a man in mediaeval clothes inside the building, and paranormal investigators have been called in more than once to see if there’s any truth in it all.
There are even reports of a man with a white beard, thought to be the last private owner of the old estate.
The Scotia
Famous South Side bar on Stockwell Street, The Scotia is as well known for its refreshing draught serves of lager and stout as it is for its haunting.
The bar is one of the most historic in Glasgow - and is well known for its timbered facade and folk-sy interior.
An investigation in 2007 by a team of mediums found ghostly presences in the cellar of the bar.
The landlord has also reported sightings of the ‘Green Lady’, who’s said to pace the pub during its closing hours.